J-POP Manga has released new details on the arrival in Italy of Medalistwork of Ikada Tsuruma which was very successful in Japan. As previously anticipated the first volume will be available as a preview at the Turin International Book Fair, which will be held in the Piedmontese capital from 18 to 22 May. Anyone who can’t attend the event will be able to buy the volume in all comic books, bookstores and online stores starting from 24 May at the price of €6.90. The work will then be published at bimonthly.

J-POP Manga presents Ikada Tsuruma’s Medalist

The awaited series on figure skating, winner of the Next Manga Award 2022 and the Shogakukan Manga Award 2023, arrives in Italy

On ice it is difficult even for the best in the world to perform 100% the desired technique… to succeed where all the other skaters have failed with such freedom that they forget they are on the rink…”

Milan, 17 May 2023. After being announced in a live Instagram at the beginning of March, it finally arrives in Italy from May 24th For J-POP Manga the first volume of the award-winning figure skating series Medalist Of Ikada Tsuruma. A coach with a broken career as a professional athlete behind him and a little girl with the dream of figure skating: a chance meeting that turns into a winning partnership to get to compete on the most famous ice rinks in Japan, and beyond! An exciting story of formation and redemption winner of the Next Manga Awards 2022 and of Shogakukan Manga Awards 2023.

Despite being still young, Tsukasa already keeps the pieces of a broken dream in his drawer. Due to financial problems, he was forced to abandon his plans to become an elite ice skating athlete and now has to make ends meet by performing sad shows. Everything changes when he meets Inori, a little girl who longs to become a skater but who, misunderstood by her mother, is forced to train secretly. gr Thanks to Inori’s tenacity, Tsukasa decides to become her coach and help her enter the tough world of figure skating. Thus begins a long and difficult journey for the two… The destination? The most important ice stages in the world!

The first volume of Medalist will make its debut at Turin Book Fairwhere it will be available at the J-POP Manga booth (Booth B66-C65 Hall 1), And will arrive on the shelves of bookstores and comics, as well as in all online stores, starting May 24th!

Medalist

by Ikada Tsuruma

1 of 7 Volumes (In progress)

Bimonthly frequency

Format – 12.4×18 – Brochure With Overload

Pages – 192, B/W

Price – €6.90