Sonia Ordóñez, general director of the MEDAC Foundation

Thus, different studies and research projects will be carried out led by specialist technicians in each of the branches that are addressed -Dietetics, Diagnostic Imaging, Pathological Anatomy and Clinical Laboratory-. Some of these projects are:

● Detection of intolerance to lactose and fructose through the breath test.

● Healthy cooking workshops adapted to different needs.

● Study of the oral cavity using orthopantomography and dental CT in collaboration with dental clinics.

● Studies guided by musculoskeletal ultrasound to patients, in the matter of prevention and recovery of injuries in athletes.

● Basic health study (blood, urine, faeces) for foster animals.

● Research project on the relationship between physical activity, health and performance.

To make a real contribution to society, the MEDAC Foundation will offer these services free of charge to vulnerable groups and to anyone who wants to be part of one of the projects. Thus, it will launch an appointment calendar so that anyone who wishes can book any test or service that is offered.

In addition to contributing to innovation and the vanguard in the health field, the MEDAC Foundation also focuses on supporting disadvantaged social groups and promoting sustainability, ecology and animal care.

To do this, it carries out different activities with other entities such as animal protectors, associations of groups affected by different pathologies or sports clubs, with the aim of achieving real change together through small gestures of solidarity. Its collaborators include the Real Betis Foundation, the Olivares Foundation, Asenbar and La Huella Roja.