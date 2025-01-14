Med Windthe wind developer controlled by Acciona who is also a partner of Renomar, the company with the most power of this renewable in the Valencian Community, has managed to unblock one of its windmill projects in the interior of Castellón, although at the cost of reducing the dimensions of the plant that it had initially proposed.

The company in which Acciona has become a reference partner after acquiring the participation of Fernando Roig, the president of the Pamesa tile companyhas achieved prior administrative and construction authorization for its Arriello II wind farm from the General Directorate of Energy and Mines of the Generalitat Valenciana.

The plant will be located in the vicinity of one that has already existed since 2005 by Renomar between the municipalities of Ares del Maestrat, Villafranca del Cid and Castellfort (Castellón), although its size will be smaller than the one initially presented in 2020 when the authorization was requested. The company has eliminated four of the ten 3.45 MW windmills each and 126 meters in diameter of the rotor to achieve administrative approval.

The reasons

The energy company made the modification after the General Directorate of Territorial Policy and Landscape issued a report unfavorable to the installation of those four wind turbines at the end of 2022, after the Villafranca del Cid City Council presented allegations rejecting their location.

The council pointed out in it that those four mills They affected assets of cultural interest (BIC), specifically the Mas de Tena fortified farmhouse and the Peiro de Sant Pere complex.in addition to effects caused by shadows from wind turbines on elements of the dry stone heritage, on the landscape and on the Natura 2000 Network.

Given this situation in February 2023, Med Wind modified its project to eliminate those 4 wind turbinesmoving to 6 towers with higher power turbines, specifically 4.5 MW of unit power and a rotor diameter of 150 meters. Although the total power is reduced to 27 MW, the developer considers that the increase for each mill still makes its investment possible.

This is not the first time that the Administration has forced the company to modify its plans and reduce the number of towers planned for the Muela de Todolella III wind farm, also in the interior of Castellón.

The company had files for new parks in the province of Castellón for just over 100 MW of power, including the one that has now received the go-ahead. According to the authorization, the investment budget exceeds 22.6 million euros, including connections to the electrical grid and the expansion of the electrical substation called Folch.