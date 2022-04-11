Weakening the commission is a victory for Bolsonaro, who does not want to see his government eroded in an election year

Under pressure from the government, the request to create the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the Ministry of Education in the Senate continues to lose signatures. Now it has the support of 24 senators. 27 are needed to proceed with the investigation.

The weakening of the CPI represents a victory for the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which does not want to see its government eroded in an election year.

The last to signal the removal of his name from the list of signatures was Senator Weverton Rocha (PDT-MA). He did not respond to the report’s attempts to contact him.

THE Power 360 found that the senators Styvenson Valentine (We can-RN) and Guimarães Oriovist (We can-PR) also retreated from support.

Styvenson’s publicist told the report that he supported the creation of the collegiate, but withdrew after the senator Rose de Freitas (MDB-ES) to say that his name was improperly placed on the support list.

According to the leader of Podemos in the Senate, Álvaro Dias (Podemos-PR), Oriovisto and Styvenson withdrew their signatures after “analyze”. In interview The Young panDias said that the CPI of the MEC would be “just a platform armed with electoral objectives”.

Álvaro Dias also stated that the Covid CPI would be an example of a CPI that would have become a platform. In the senator’s opinion, “It was important that CPI [da Covid]but unfortunately she didn’t act as she should.”.

If the 3 casualties are confirmed, the number of signatures released for the CPI request drops from 27 (the minimum for the investigation to be opened) to 24.

“If the effort that the government is making to prevent a corruption investigation had also had to fight the pandemic, to avoid unemployment and to face inflation, Brazil would be in a much better situation”he said Randolfe Rodrigues (AP-Net).

Randolfe is the main organizer of the CPI. “Despite the withdrawals of signatures we will insist on seeking others”declared.

“The government is playing hard. When the number of signatures was completed, 27, the government decided to go up”said the senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI). He is not included in the CPI support list, but said he will sign the request.

“So far it seems to me that Randolfe just bluffed”said the leader of the PL, Carlos Portinho (RJ). “If I had the 27 signatures, I would have already filed it, I never had it”said the senator, one of those working against the installation of the collegiate.

“It’s a lot of political foam. Only platform. So far it hasn’t had the 27 signatures and never has. I don’t even know if it’s 24″declared Portinho.

Opponents of the government want to investigate alleged irregularities in the MEC. On Tuesday (5.Apr.2022), mayors stated in a Senate committee that 2 pastors asked for bribes to facilitate the release of resources from the portfolio.

Bench leaders heard privately by the Power 360 differ on the probability of the CPI getting off the ground. The commission’s organizers will likely find an empty Senate next week because of the Easter holiday, which makes it difficult to gather support.

With the likely withdrawals of signatures, the CPI support list should look like this (not counting Marcelo Castro, who has not yet signed):

In addition to pressuring senators to withdraw support for the investigation into the MEC, the Executive also has at least one more front for action in this case.

as showed the Power 360, government officials are asking for support for the creation of another CPI. This one, to investigate paralyzed works and alleged irregularities in the Fies (Fund for Financing Higher Education Students) during PT governments. Bolsonaro’s main opponent in this year’s election is the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN).

The voting intention polls show Lula ahead in the dispute for the Planalto. Bolsonaro, however, has been reducing the gap.