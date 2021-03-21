One of the games confirmed to arrive exclusively on Xbox consoles is MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries. Its confirmation was carried out a long time ago and its arrival on PC took place in 2020. But for one reason or another, the game did not finish making its arrival on Xbox consoles. Now it’s official, and MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries already has a release date on Xbox.
As published by the MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries official website, The game will land on consoles on May 27, being a date they share both Xbox consoles, such as Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S, like Steam and GOG. With this, its launch has been delayed almost a year since it arrived at the Microsoft store on PC, being a game that is available on Xbox Game Pass PC.
With this, it could be expected that the arrival of MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries could also be made to Xbox Game Pass from day one. But in the statement they did not want to qualify this aspect and the same situation that already happened when they arrived on PC could be repeated. For those who love the highlights, MechWarriors is a legendary license. Their latest title addressed action as usual, and they even worked to implement some new technologies, such as Ray Tracing.
On the other hand, the brief statement has also served to talk about its first expansion DLC, “Heroes of the Inner Sphere”, which will also arrive on May 27. It has not been specified if it will be part of the launch on the different platforms that will now receive the game. For now, we are left with the trailer that was presented for the launch of MechWarriors 5: Mercenaries, knowing better its proposal.
It is the year 3015. The battlefields are dominated by war machines known as BattleMechs. Level entire cities and decimate the enemy in your BattleMech. A quest for glory and revenge follows. Manage an expanding mercenary company. Fight alongside your friends in a four-player PvE co-op.
