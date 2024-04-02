Piranha Games showed theirs MechWarrior 5: Clans on the occasion of GDC 2024, with trailer and images referring in particular to the demo brought on this occasion to demonstrate the progress made in the development of the game and the characteristics specifications of this chapter.

While maintaining the same number as the previous chapter released in 2019, MechWarrior 5: Clans is in fact a stand-alone title, therefore not an expansion but a real separate game, connected to MechWarrior 5 but usable independently of it .

The video shows the contents of the demo which the demonstration during GDC 2024 was focused on.

Compared to MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, this new title is also based on a rather different structure and gameplay from what we have seen previously, with the possibility of playing the game in single player or cooperative multiplayer.