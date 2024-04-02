Piranha Games showed theirs MechWarrior 5: Clans on the occasion of GDC 2024, with trailer and images referring in particular to the demo brought on this occasion to demonstrate the progress made in the development of the game and the characteristics specifications of this chapter.
While maintaining the same number as the previous chapter released in 2019, MechWarrior 5: Clans is in fact a stand-alone title, therefore not an expansion but a real separate game, connected to MechWarrior 5 but usable independently of it .
The video shows the contents of the demo which the demonstration during GDC 2024 was focused on.
Compared to MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, this new title is also based on a rather different structure and gameplay from what we have seen previously, with the possibility of playing the game in single player or cooperative multiplayer.
A campaign structured in a traditional way
His Countryside it is made up of narrative-based missions, all meticulously structured to follow a story and put the player in different situations, therefore something different compared to the procedural generation missions (albeit partial) seen previously.
The story features five pilots from the Smoke Jaguar clan, who set out to help their clan mates caught up in a fight, following a large-scale invasion of the Inner Sphere region. This is a particularly significant moment in the history of MechWarrior, which marks the game world in an indelible way.
In addition to this structure of the Campaign, particularly built in an “artisanal” way by the developers, MechWarrior 5: Clans is also characterized by a different system for managing the progression and customization of the mechs, which represents another fundamental element of the gaming experience.
MechWarrior 5: Clans is scheduled for release on 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series.
