Piranha Games has announced MechWarrior 5: Clanswhich looks like a real one new standalone chapter of the famous series of tactical shooters based on combat mechs, despite being clearly linked to the fifth chapter.
MechWarrior 5: Clans was announced for PC, PlayStation and Xbox, without specifying more precisely the expected platforms, with release date in 2024, yet to be determined.
However, there is already a teaser trailer to prepare us for the arrival of this new title, which is very interesting also starting from what we saw in the previous chapter.
MechWarrior 5: Clans features a linear single-player campaign that is seen as an evolution of the series’ gameplay and narrative, starring the Smoke Jaguar Clan during the major conflict known as the Clan Invasion, which began in the year 3050.
Storytelling and combat
In addition to the now consolidated mechanics, between simulation and shooter, MechWarrior 5: Clans will also count on a Countryside written with considerable care and quite intricate, also offering a certain variety of settings to explore.
Obviously the tactical part of the gameplay is not missing, with the need to plan the assembly and equipment of your own mech and the best approach to use during combat, while the shooter phase follows the tradition renewed by MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries.
The story of MechWarrior 5: Clans follows an elite team of the Smoke Jaguar Clan made up of 5 fighters, who find themselves in the midst of some crucial phases of the large conflict narrated.
