Piranha Games has announced MechWarrior 5: Clanswhich looks like a real one new standalone chapter of the famous series of tactical shooters based on combat mechs, despite being clearly linked to the fifth chapter.

MechWarrior 5: Clans was announced for PC, PlayStation and Xbox, without specifying more precisely the expected platforms, with release date in 2024, yet to be determined.

However, there is already a teaser trailer to prepare us for the arrival of this new title, which is very interesting also starting from what we saw in the previous chapter.

MechWarrior 5: Clans features a linear single-player campaign that is seen as an evolution of the series’ gameplay and narrative, starring the Smoke Jaguar Clan during the major conflict known as the Clan Invasion, which began in the year 3050.