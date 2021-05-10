D.The puzzling case of a particularly well-preserved corpse in a cemetery in Mechernich near Bonn has been solved. Contrary to what was feared, it is not about a crime. Rather, 40 years ago someone was buried in a zinc coffin, and the corpse was particularly well preserved, said a police spokesman on Monday.

The discovery of the body had raised the suspicion that it might be a crime victim because no one had actually been buried at the site in the cemetery for a long time.

An examination in Bonn’s forensic medicine showed no evidence of violence.

During excavations on Monday, relics were found that the police inferred to a wooden coffin with zinc inlay. According to the information, these findings match the results of the investigation, according to which a man from the Mechernich area was brought to Germany in a zinc coffin in a zinc coffin in 1974 after a fatal traffic accident in Belgium.

The man was embedded in a wooden coffin in the zinc coffin. “This explains the condition of the corpse.” The burial took place at the place where it was found.