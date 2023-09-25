During an interview at the Tokyo Game Show 2023, Phil Spencer reiterated his passion for the series MechAssaultclaiming that he would really like to be able to relaunch but that at the moment the issue is not part of Xbox’s already established plans.
As reported by the head of Xbox, the series in question had various features that proved to be very popular ahead of schedulewhich could make it a franchise that is still very current and can be adapted in a very interesting way with technological innovations.
“I’ve always wanted to revisit the MechAssault/MechWarrior space, I think there’s still a lot that can be done,” Phil Spencer said in the interview. “There’s so much about the entire franchise that, in many ways, was way ahead of its time, and it would be great to revisit that.”
Just a wish, no actual plan
However, there doesn’t seem to be anything concrete behind Phil Spencer’s simple wish, given that Microsoft and Xbox they’re not working on it for the moment.
“We don’t have a plan today, so it’s not a preview of some project or anything like that. However, it would be a nice thing,” the Xbox boss explained.
This isn’t the first time Spencer has mentioned MechAssault/MechWarrior or the universe of BattleTech as a favorite subject for a modern reinterpretation. The last MechAssault dates back to 2006 and, for the rest, the intellectual property has remained stagnant for several years now.
The first MechAssault, released in 2002, was one of the first games to support Xbox Live with online multiplayer, as was its sequel, 2004’s MechAssault 2: Lone Wolf.
