During an interview at the Tokyo Game Show 2023, Phil Spencer reiterated his passion for the series MechAssaultclaiming that he would really like to be able to relaunch but that at the moment the issue is not part of Xbox’s already established plans.

As reported by the head of Xbox, the series in question had various features that proved to be very popular ahead of schedulewhich could make it a franchise that is still very current and can be adapted in a very interesting way with technological innovations.

“I’ve always wanted to revisit the MechAssault/MechWarrior space, I think there’s still a lot that can be done,” Phil Spencer said in the interview. “There’s so much about the entire franchise that, in many ways, was way ahead of its time, and it would be great to revisit that.”