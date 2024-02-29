After a couple of weeks of suffering from servers being overcrowded with players wanting to play Helldivers II, Arrowhead Game Studio has finally resolved this issue, so you now have time to focus on content for future updates. Although we still do not have a clear idea of ​​what we will see here, A new leak points to the arrival of a mecha that players will be able to use.

A couple of hours ago, the user known as fozzye18, a famous leaker, shared a video where we can see his character Helldivers II summon a mecha suit through a stratagem, and climb into it to use it as an additional accessory. Best of all, more content would also be available in the next update.

Along with the mecha suit, the leaker also ensures that Helldivers II would receive new weapons, such as an energy rocket launcher, a meteorite that hits like a nuclear bomb and, probably most interesting, a group of Helldivers that you can call on to support you, that is, NPCs. While this all sounds pretty interesting, fozzye18 does not provide a clear source for his leaks, and Arrowhead Game Studio has not confirmed or denied this information.

Considering that Helldivers II It's a game as a service, it's not a big surprise that more content for this game is on the way. Considering that the title has not even been on the market for a month, It is somewhat unexpected to see more updates of this type so soon. However, we know that the developers already have a number of substantial updates planned for the first year of this title. We can only wait to see what their specific plans will be.

We remind you that Arrowhead Game Studio has finally increased the server capacity to 800 thousand simultaneous players, so all the errors we saw during the last few weeks are a thing of the past. On related topics, here you can check our review of Helldivers II. Likewise, they reveal positive sales for this game.

Editor's Note:

Helldivers II It is a fantastic experience. You just have to go to social networks to see how the community has adopted this experience as something unique. We all remember where we were when Malevelon Creek was taken over by the Automatons.

Via: Rock Paper Shotgun