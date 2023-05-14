Within its strategic plan 2023-2026, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department is keen to provide a suitable work environment and development opportunities for distinguished human cadres, to enhance its position in supporting the emirate’s strategic vision, and to consolidate Dubai’s position as one of the fastest growing cities in the world, and a global center for innovation and creativity.

Mona Bu Hamid, Executive Director of the Future Resources Sector at the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said: The department was keen to set strategic axes based on the aspirations of the Emirate of Dubai, and to adopt high-performance work systems that provide the best frameworks, platforms and systems to ensure fast and distinguished services for human resources departments in the entities. government, enabling it to grow and achieve its own visions through managing human resources legislation in accordance with a flexible regulatory environment.

She added that the department is keen to manage a portfolio of services in innovative and proactive ways, by providing various services to government departments that fall under its jurisdiction, including the application of human resources systems and the adoption of international best practices in a way that contributes to the development of the sector, as the focus of the department will be on the continuous evaluation of the effectiveness and usefulness of the services provided. Proactively resolve all complaints raised by users.

She explained that one of the pillars of the strategy is the adoption of high-performance work systems, which aims to enable the decision-making process in the human resources sector by providing digital solutions and effective data management by providing the department with tools, platforms and systems that support the human resources operations of government departments in Dubai, thus reducing The burden is placed on HR staff in these entities and allows them to focus on their areas of expertise, while providing a single source of truth for government decision-makers.

Mona Bu Hamid indicated that one of the axes of the department’s strategic plan 2023-2026 is also the focus of pioneering thought leadership, by directing the development of thought leadership to manage human capabilities through research and development and leading influential innovation by working closely and cooperating with various leading entities in the sector to enhance the basic capabilities that enable The department aims to measure impact and added value, as the department aims to strategically lead the human resources sector, and apply best practices to meet the challenges of the sector.

For her part, Wadha Al Ghafli, Director of the Strategy and Excellence Department at the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, confirmed that the department has many ambitious strategic goals that it aspires to reach by applying best practices to enable effective human resource services and upgrading talents, achieving quality of life and happiness for human talents, and providing joint projects and services. effectively, and striving to achieve financial sustainability in line with Dubai’s future vision.

She said that the Human Resources Department of the Government of Dubai aspires to attract and develop the best minds to maintain the competitiveness of the Dubai government and make it the best destination for work by focusing on building a workforce of Emiratis who are able to provide their best capabilities, and aligning Emirati capabilities with national and local agendas, as the government assumes Dubai is of great importance to Emiratisation, and it entrusted the Human Resources Department of the Government of Dubai with a decisive role in leading the efforts made in this aspect.

Wadha Al-Ghafli added that the Dubai Government Human Resources Department seeks to make the Dubai government the optimal environment for work at the local, regional and global levels through continuous measurement of market expectations, while providing competitive salary packages and privileges dedicated to each individual, in addition to promoting and consolidating the values ​​of happiness and well-being to serve employee performance and achieve Work-life balance.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department looks forward to continuing to achieve its goals and vision, by focusing on four main areas that organize its work based on developing best practices, spreading awareness and knowledge of modern human resources management systems and applications based on international best practices, and transferring them to the government sector in Dubai It is also based on central systems and their role in the operational aspect represented in a set of systems and applications that ensure consistency and parity between the components of the government sector, and constitute a basis for institutional harmony and integration, and a source of enhanced common values.

In achieving its objectives and vision, the Department of Human Resources of the Government of Dubai relies on the foundation of supervision and regulation and the subsequent supervisory and regulatory role required by the requirements of governance and management of human resources, as well as the foundation of legislative and regulatory compatibility, to ensure economic efficiency in managing human resources procedures within the government sector in the emirate.

The department’s vision, through its strategic plan for the years 2023 to 2026, was represented in “supporting the future visions of the Emirate of Dubai with innovative talents, distinguished minds, and globally competitive expertise.” smart, flexible and innovative policies, and the development of talents and minds that support the competitiveness of the Emirate of Dubai. Human capital in Dubai, based on a set of values: “Initiative – Curiosity and Learning – Cooperation and Participation – Innovation and Creativity – Excellence and Efficiency – Integrity”.

The department’s strategy (2023-2026) includes several mechanisms by which it works to lead and empower the human resources sector, including initiatives at the level of internal influence, including the initiative to develop a framework for measuring the impact of policies and programs, job succession in the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, and the happiness initiative For the department’s employees, the establishment of a smart library, the development of digital transformation and the initiative to assess the skills gap of the department’s employees, obtain several international certificates in quality, develop service level agreements, improve the mechanisms of partnerships with stakeholders, develop the operational model and business model, and re-engineer the operations of the department.

The Human Resources Department of the Government of Dubai strategically leads the human resources sector in Dubai, and takes the necessary measures to meet the challenges facing government work in light of developments and continuous rapid changes.. The department provides innovative plans and mechanisms to achieve this direction, through data and information analysis and the use of modern technology to improve performance government.

The most prominent initiatives of the department with external influence are in line with the Dubai plan: the initiative to re-engineer government jobs and competencies, the initiative to employ job seekers and empower human resources departments in government agencies, apply the framework for measuring the productivity of employees and the government sector, and build and develop the capabilities of human cadres in line with current and future needs. To the government of Dubai, as well as the initiative to study the challenges of pension and social insurance laws facing citizens in the government or private sector labor market, and to implement and activate workforce planning.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department seeks to provide the appropriate capabilities and skills for Emirati citizens, by developing appropriate plans and strategies to achieve this trend, by providing a work environment that encourages innovation and creativity, providing training and continuous development for employees, developing national talents, benefiting from global expertise, and supporting the Emiratisation file. Achieving its desired goals, as the department considers the matter of building a workforce of Emiratis who are able to provide their best is a major goal of its strategy, and the department works to achieve this goal by providing an encouraging work environment for Emirati employees, developing their capabilities and skills, and providing them with the necessary support to enable them to Keep up with the changing challenges and rapid developments in the work.

The most prominent initiatives of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department that have an external impact and are directed to Dubai government bodies, departments and institutions, sectors and beneficiary groups are the unified record of Dubai government employees, the Provident Fund, the development of government digital transformation in the Emirate of Dubai, the smart learning system, the improvement of the Dubai index of flexibility in the work environment, and the development of Pioneering thought within the department, redesigning job evaluation processes and procedures, increasing the scope and sustainability of the capabilities assessment center, evaluating and re-engineering support services, operations and communications procedures of the department, developing and implementing a framework for compliance with military human resources policies, developing a platform for collecting expertise, and creating an award for qualitative localization at the emirate level And linking it to the Dubai Government Excellence Program, preparing unified honoring and motivation programs for employees in general, and citizens in particular, developing educational programs for retirees and implementing them with strategic partners, developing and launching future capabilities-building jobs, developing and implementing flexibility policies in new employment or retaining employees, developing and implementing them Government employee welfare and personal growth program, innovation of new services, development of customer experience, development of added value for Dubai government, development of government mobility policy and integration with the career path.

In realizing these initiatives, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department relies on multiple strategies and flexible systems that it continuously follows, improving the work environment in Dubai government and providing the necessary support to employees, as the department is an essential part of the strategic vision of the Emirate of Dubai.