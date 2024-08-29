The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security confirmed that if a foreigner who was recently born in the country in violation wishes to leave, an exit permit will be issued with exemption from fines based on a request submitted through the smart system in the presence of a passport or travel document. In the event of a change in status, fines will be exempted based on a request submitted through the smart system to confirm residency with the guarantee of the head of the family or the employer.
Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google News
#Mechanism #amending #status #foreigner #violation #law #born #country
Leave a Reply