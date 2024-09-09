He vehicle maintenance It is one of the most important topics that needs to be talked about, but in addition to that, action must be taken. Keeping your car in optimal condition ensures each of your trips. That is why today in Debate we want to share with you what happens when Your car does not start but the dashboard does light up.

Whether you’ve been stuck on the road or at home before leaving for work, your car not starting is one of the headaches you can avoid, you have to understand that If one of the vehicle’s parts failscan represent in a short time, an even greater failure that implies a repairfor example, do not change the battery.

Battery

The battery is one of the main components of a car, it is responsible for supplying the energy needed to start the engineIf the battery is dead or damaged, the dashboard will light up because it draws little power, but the engine will not have enough power to start. If it has been changed recently then this could be another reason why it won’t turn on.

Alternator

If you have verified that the battery is properly connected and in good condition and you consider that this can be ruled out as a reason for your car not starting, then it may be the alternator, which is responsible for charging the battery while the engine is running. If the alternator fails, the battery will gradually discharge and, eventually, the car will stop starting.

Why doesn’t my car start but the dashboard does? Photo: Pexels

Starting motor

Now, if the mechanic If you have been told that there is no way the alternator can be causing the vehicle not to start, then consider the starter motor, this is what gives the first impulse to the engine so that it can start. If the starter motor is damaged or does not receive enough power, the engine will not turn over and the car will not start.

Fuses

In mechanics, this is how it is. You have to rule out possibilities to find the real cause. If everything else is in perfect condition, then it is time to check the fuses, which are like small switches that protect electrical circuits from overloads. If a fuse blows, the flow of electricity will be interrupted and some part of the electrical system, such as the starter motor, will stop working.

Ignition system

Now we seem to be playing a lottery game mentioning so many parts of a car, but what is not so relevant is that the ignition system is responsible for generating the spark that ignites the mixture of air and fuel in the cylinders. If there is a problem in this system, the engine will not start even if the starter motor turns.

Fuel system

The fuel system supplies the fuel needed to run the engine. If there is an obstacle in the fuel supply, such as a clogged fuel filter or a faulty fuel pump, the engine will not be able to start.

In addition to the problems mentioned above, there are other less common causes that can cause your car not to start, so pay attention, because the real reason may be a problem with the electronic immobilizer, or perhaps a faulty sensor or in this case it is just damaged wiring.

That’s why taking your vehicle for regular maintenance could help you determine more easily what’s wrong with the vehicle without having to do a more time-consuming overhaul. It is also recommended that you keep a record of the parts that are changed so that you can evaluate how long it would take you to do the change again.