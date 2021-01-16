For many programmers, having a good keyboard, on which they will spend long hours working is essential. And how is a good keyboard in this case? Of course, comfortable and as far as possible ergonomic but also fast and light. In addition, and for the needs of this type of professionals, have extras such as “Programmable keys” it is very interesting.

In recent years and largely driven by the sector of the gaming Mechanical keyboards, more accurate than membrane keyboards, have become fashionable for many games. Do they make sense in the world of programmers?

The truth is that, beyond personal tastes, when writing for several hours, this type of keyboard has its own peculiarities. If we have never used one before, the first thing we are going to notice is a change in our write speed… Which can be substantial until we get used to the new environment.

One of the reasons keyboards slim membrane are so popular, because thanks to their low keys, it is very easy, from the first moment, to gain in typing speed, so erroneous keystrokes are also more easily avoided. In mechanics, on the other hand, with a key height of up to 3 cm more, it can be a problem at the beginning, since it forces the user to stay with the wrists more raised … in a position in which they may not be used to working .

However, over time, the user will not only regain the speed before the change, but will eventually discover that they can lbe able to type even faster. This is because in mechanical keyboards, which work with switches, it is not necessary to carry out the full key travel, but a light press will suffice.

In addition to this “on the key” experience, the mechanical keyboard brings other advantages to the programmer: a better construction, which makes it much more resistant and durable (switches degrade less over time than membranes); and of course, a very high customization that we will not find in any membrane keyboard.

Are they then all advantages? Not so fast. Membrane keyboards are first of all much quieter, since they do not have a switch that makes noise when pressed. And it is true that there are certain “silent” mechanical configurations, but if we don’t like hearing the “click click” of the keyboard, of course a mechanic is not going to be the best for us.

The other great advantage of course is the price. For less than 30 euros it is possible to get a great membrane keyboard, on which to type at high speed and for a long time. However, if we move to the mechanical field, we are not going to get an equivalent experience for less than 80 euros … so if for us durability is not a plus to take into account, we may prefer to “brand new” keyboard more often.

That said, let’s see below which keyboards are the most interesting for a professional who is dedicated to the world of programming. Many, due to their programmable nature, will coincide with those keyboards of gaming full of lights and colors. But don’t panic: we can program them to hide that “visual explosion”. Let’s see below those that are most interesting at the moment.

The most complete: Razer Blackwidow Elite

He Razer Blackwidow Elite has everything a programmer needs. This mechanical keyboard promises us a lifespan of more than 80 million keystrokes, customizable lighting for all keys, military-grade construction, and ergonomic, detachable wrist rest in case we don’t want to use it.

The keyboard also includes a double audio output on the left side of the body, through which we can connect a USB 2.0 or 3.5 mm jack headphones. When it comes to typing at full speed, Razer software offers multi-touch recognition of up to ten simultaneous keys, so the precision is perfect, recognizing practically any combination we can think of. Of course, it offers a lot of possibilities when working with macros, improving the developer productivity. In MC you can read the complete analysis we have done.

The most compact: Obinslab Anne Pro 2

If it is a Razer model it is complete, this one Obinslab offers many of its functionalities, in a much more compact size. With a reduction of up to 60% Compared to the dimensions of a traditional keyboard, it is ideal for programmers who either have a small workspace, or who are forced to travel frequently and want to be able to carry their own mechanical keyboard with ease.

The RGB backlighting is fully customizable through the integrated software. The default Gateron Brown switches are lightweight and responsive offering fairly long pulses, which should help prevent accidental keystrokes; In addition, tactile feedback is very pleasant every time we press a key. In the event that these switches do not convince us, the brand allows us to choose from a wide variety.

Being a keyboard designed for mobility, ergonomics is not its strong point, but even so, it is a great option for all those who need to type at full speed.

The most ergonomic: Kinesis Freestyle Edge RGB

Lovers of ergonomic keyboards and who also want to enter the “mechanical” world have in this Kinesis Freestyle Edge RGB, one of the best options on the market.

In addition to having really stable textured keys, it offers a detachable plush wrist rest, so the feel is very pleasant. In addition, the keyboard can be divided in half, so that the user can position each of them in the position that is most comfortable to work.

The writing experience is very light, since it incorporates Cherry MX Brown switches by default, which also include a small bump that favors the activation of the keys. RGB lighting is customizable and allows macros to be programmed from the integrated software.

The most programmable: Corsair K95 RGB PLATINUM XT

Have we come to program or have we not come to program? If you are one of those who enjoys keyboard shortcuts and knows how to get the most out of macros, then the Corsair K95 RGB PLATINUM XT is of course for you.

Like all the ones we have highlighted in this article, the construction is excellent and like some of them, it includes a padded wrist rest that favors working for many hours. It offers Cherry MX Blue switches by default, so the keystroke is short and fairly light.

This particular keyboard, Corsair offers a whole row of keys dedicated to macros And thanks to the software it includes, it allows us to “remap” the keyboard completely according to our preferences. In addition and depending on the program or what we are going to do, it allows us to save different profiles in its internal memory.

The most affordable and quality: Razer BlackWidow Lite

As we mentioned at the beginning of our report, mechanical keyboards are generally much more expensive than membrane keyboards. That said, it is not always necessary to spend the almost 200 euros that most of the keyboards we have seen so far cost and if our budget is tight, the Razer BlackWidow Lite it is one of the best alternatives we can consider.

Well built and compact, to make it more economical, Razer eliminates some of its most popular customization options, such as being able to play with RGB colors to opt for a white backlight whose intensity can be adjusted from the keyboard itself.

The switches it includes are the Razer Orange, very similar to the Cherry MX Brown, which offers great speed, and a fairly short key travel, also offering a good tactile response. Although it doesn’t offer dedicated macro keys, all the keys are programmable, so it’s certainly a great device to consider.