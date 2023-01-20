Mechanic Resurrection: everything you need to know about the film on Italia 1

Mechanic: Resurrection is a thrilling 2016 thriller broadcast this evening, Friday 20 January 2023, on Italia 1 from 21.20. The film is directed by Dennis Gansel and stars Jason Statham, Jessica Alba, Tommy Lee Jones and Michelle Yeoh. This is the sequel to Assassin’s Profession. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream Mechanic: Resurrection? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

After faking his own death, expert and meticulous hitman Arthur Bishop lives quietly in Rio de Janeiro under the name of Otto Santos. Here he is tracked down by a woman who threatens him on behalf of her boss. To continue to be free Bishop must kill three people, simulating as many accidents. Feeling cornered, in an unclear situation and with the uncertainty of how they could trace his new life, Bishop takes a photo of the woman, kills his henchmen and flees. Knowing he has been hunted, he goes to Thailand, takes refuge with his friend Mae and, after some investigations, discovers that the mysterious employer is Riah Crain. From here begin a series of adventures that will lead Bishop to find out how he was tracked down and why Riah really wants him for this mission.

Mechanic Resurrection: the cast of the film

Many famous actors who take part in the 2016 action film Mechanic: Resurrection, above all Jason Statham, Jessica Alba, Tommy Lee Jones and Michelle Yeoh. Here are the actors of the cast and the related characters played:

Jason StathamArthur Bishop

Jessica AlbaGina Thorne

Tommy Lee JonesMax Adams

Michelle YeohMei

Sam HazeldineRyan Crain

John CenatiempoJeremy

Toby EddingtonAdrian Cook

Femi Elufowoju Jr.: Krill

Anteo Quintavalle: Frank

Rhatha Phongam: Renee Tran

Bonnie Zellerbach as Samantha

Trailer

Let’s see together the official trailer in Italian of Mechanic: Resurrection, sequel to Assassin’s profession, and aired this evening – January 20, 2023 – in prime time on Italia 1.

Streaming and live TV

How to see Mechanic: Resurrection on TV? Very simple: as already anticipated, the film is aired tonight – 20 January 2023 – starting at 21.20 on Italia 1. Mediaset’s “young” network is available free of charge at button 6 on the digital terrestrial remote control. For Sky subscribers, the channel is also visible on the 106 key of the decoder.

If you are not at home, you can watch the film for free on the platform Mediaset Play, which allows you to follow the film in streaming on your PC, tablet or smartphone. A simple registration with email or social network will give you access to all Mediaset content in live streaming and also, from the day after the broadcast, on demand.

Where to see Italia 1 in streaming