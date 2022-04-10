In fact, Jared Whipple, an auto mechanic in Waterbury, Connecticut, was notified by a contractor to retrieve dust-covered parts in 2017, from a garbage container containing materials from a Watertown barn.

Hearst Connecticut Media Group reported that Whipple later discovered that the paintings and works were by Francis Hines, an abstract expressionist painter who died in 2016 at the age of 96 and kept his works stored in the barn.

Heinz is best known for his “wrapping” work, in which he wraps cloth around an object.

His paintings and artworks have been likened to the art of Christo and Jean-Claude, who were known for their artwork packaging across Europe, including the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

Artistic coordinator and historian Peter Hastings Falk told the Hearst Connecticut media group that Heinz has wrapped more than a dozen buildings in New York, including the Washington Square Arch monument and GFK Airport. and Port Authority Bus Station.

Hundreds of pieces of art recovered by Whipple include paintings, sculptures, and small drawings.

Hastings Folk said that “wrapped” paintings could sell for twenty-two thousand dollars each, and each of his paintings could sell for four thousand five hundred dollars.

Whipple showed some art at an exhibition in Waterbury last year, and recently decided to sell some of the art.

Currently, Whipple is collaborating with Hollis Taggart Gallery in New York City, to organize exhibitions in New York and Connecticut starting next month.

Since the treasure was found, Whipple has researched Heinz’s work and contacted the late artist’s family, who he said allowed him to keep and sell the artwork.

“I pulled her out of that trash can, I fell in love with her, I hooked up with her…and I want Heinz to go into the history books,” Whipple told the news site.