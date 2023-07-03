Would you just let someone from Marktplaats remove your appendix? Not even if he promises ‘not to sell your kidney’?’ With the same approach, most car enthusiasts choose a garage: not just any one. And certainly not for your beloved classic that has to be tinkered with for a lot of money. That’s why it’s so striking that this mechanic was able to walk away with $2 million worth of classic cars and auto parts.

The man owns a business that claims to restore classic cars. But that’s not the service the company provides. In reality, it is a transport company, but not one that asks permission. “People bring classic cars to the company for restoration,” an agent says Galvnews. “Instead of the restoration, he just moved them.” The company itself also moved several times.

Victims speak out

Due to the constant stream of relocations, the mechanic, his company and the classic cars are lost. A duped owner of a 1972 Chevrolet Camaro tells KPRC2 that he paid $28,000 for the repairs. According to the mechanic, it would take 12 weeks to make the car. Two years later, he still hasn’t seen his Camaro. That may soon change.

The police have started to return all classic cars to their owners. You would think that the cars would have been sold or stripped long ago, but apparently the dishonest mechanic kept at least some of the cars. So among the cars that have already been found, there is a Camaro from the seventies. We also see an old Ford pick-up and some Mustangs.

Police expect to find more cars. Another duped old-timer owner gives some advice: “Do your homework before you drop your car off at a garage.” The “restaurateur” is charged with property theft and is being held on $200,000 bond.