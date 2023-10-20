Deputy Khamaev criticized the awarding of Kadyrov’s son for beating a detainee

Deputy of the State Council of Tatarstan Azat Khamaev, who was outraged by the awarding of Kadyrov’s son after the beating of a detained Russian, apologized for the excessive emotionality of his speech.

The politician noted that he expressed a purely personal opinion, which was not supported by his colleagues. “I apologize for my emotional statement, which could harm relations between fraternal peoples,” he said.

The head (rais) of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov also reacted to Khamaev’s speech. He emphasized that the deputy expressed a personal opinion that has nothing to do with the position of the Muslims of the republic.

On October 19, Khamaev spoke sharply about the awarding of the son of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, Adam Kadyrov, who became a Hero of the Republic after he beat the Koran arsonist. During the discussion of the bill on patriotic education, Khamaev asked about the legal framework.

Further, developing his idea, he says that he is the hero of all Muslims. Who can answer? Azat KhamaevDeputy of the State Council of Tatarstan

At the same time, he did not directly say the names of Ramzan and Adam Kadyrov.

What is known about Khamaev’s political path?

According to BUSINESS Online, Azat Khamaev is nephew of the first president of the Republic of Tatarstan (RT) Mintimer Shaimiev. Before taking the seat of a deputy, he headed the Ministry of Land and Property Relations of the Republic of Tatarstan. In 1995–1999, the politician was a deputy of the Russian State Duma.

Khamaev started career as a foreman at a car assembly plant at KAMAZ. From 1980 to 1995, he was the chief mechanic and director of the Naberezhnye Chelny Experimental Mechanical Repair Plant. From 2004 to 2008, he was the General Director of OJSC Tatkhimfarmpreparaty.

Khamaev is called a strong and fair administrator. According to the media, this person is happy to delve into the business processes of subordinate enterprises.

15-year-old Adam Kadyrov became a Hero of Chechnya after beating detainee Zhuravel in a pre-trial detention center

On August 16, Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova spoke about Nikita Zhuravel’s complaint about being beaten by Kadyrov’s son. Later, Ramzan Kadyrov released a video showing the beating process. The video shows how Adam Kadyrov inflicts several blows on the man sitting on the chair, including kicking him in the head. “He beat me and did the right thing,” said the politician, adding that he was proud of his son’s action.

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs refused to initiate a criminal case after the incident. The reason for this was the age of Kadyrov’s son: according to the law, persons over sixteen years of age are responsible for such crimes.

Related materials: See also Diede de Groot supreme in Melbourne Paralympic final

On October 6, Adam Kadyrov became a Hero of the Republic. According to State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov, the young man “is a shining example of an exceptionally competent, comprehensively educated and purposeful young man.” Delimkhanov noted that Kadyrov Jr. from a very young age “showed leadership and organizational qualities, always strived for his own development and never wasted time.”