Mechabellum it’s the new one auto battler announced tonight with a trailer from Paradox Interactive. In the game, set on an unknown planet, we will have to lead an army of mech your way to victory in furious PvP matches.

As we saw in the presentation during the Paradox and Xbox event, Mechabellum refers to some classics of the genre to involve us in an experience capable of combining the immediacy of autobattlers with the depth of strategists.

In fact, we will have to memorize the characteristics of the various units and use the resources obtained to enhance them, then arrange them in the best way on the battlefield to exploit their peculiarities and inflict significant damage on enemy troops, so as to obtain a crushing victory more quickly.

Mechabellum’s mechanics seem to consider any option, from frontal attacks to large-scale bombing, passing through the most articulated tactics an autobattler can offer. L’exit is close: the game will be available on PC from May 11th.