Sunday, July 30, 2023, 12:59 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Adel Mechaal surprised Mo Katir in the grand final of the 1,500m of the Spanish Outdoor Athletics Championship. In the fastest race in the history of the championships, the veteran Mechaal, a Moroccan living in Girona and Katir’s close enemy, knew how to resist the terrible attack of the Muleño 600 meters from the finish line, sticking to its wake and having the necessary strength to overtake Gabi Lorente’s pupil in the final stretch.

Katir was the favourite, endorsed by his spectacular marks in a 2023 that is being fantastic for him. But in Torrent he met a wily Adel Mechaal, who got his fourth gold medal in an outdoor National (2015, 2017, 2012 and 2013).

He aspired to gold, but the muleno did not get it. It has already happened to Katir in other championships, who despite his remarkable mark (3: 33.76) had to settle for the silver medal. The Muleño competed well, but in Torrent he was overconfident. He let it go and when he took the lead in the race and really attacked, he found the formidable response of a Mechaal who, at 32 years old, continues to demonstrate quality and intelligence to be taken into account.

Both will be in the Spanish team of 1,500 in the World Cup in Budapest, from August 19 to 27. They will be accompanied by Mario García Romo from Salamanca, who won the bronze in Torrent although he was very far from the first two (3: 34.77) and at no time could he fight for gold.