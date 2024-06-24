Mecca, the heat massacres pilgrims. Sanctions on travel agencies. What happened

The heat kills pilgrims: they are at least 1,301 people died during the Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam. All Muslims must complete it at least once before leaving earthly life. Saudi Arabian authorities said those who lost their lives were mostly unauthorized pilgrims who walked long distances in intense heat. This was announced by SPA, the Saudi press agency, recalling that this year’s pilgrimage took place during a heat wave, with temperatures that sometimes exceeded 50°C.

More than three quarters of people died they did not have official permission to go there and were walking in direct sunlight without adequate shelter, the SPA added. Some of those who died were elderly or chronically ill, the agency added. Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel said efforts were being made to raise awareness about the dangers of heat stress and how pilgrims could mitigate it. Health facilities treated nearly half a million pilgrims, including more than 140,000 who did not have permits, the minister said, adding that some were still in hospital for heat exhaustion.

Saudi Arabia has been criticized for not doing more to make the Hajj safer, especially for unregistered pilgrims who do not have access to facilities such as air-conditioned tents and official Hajj transport. According to Saudi Arabia’s national meteorological center, temperatures in Mecca rose to 51.8°C. Indonesia said more than 200 of its citizens had lost their lives, while India reported a death toll of 98 people.

Also Pakistan, Malaysia, Jordan, Iran, Senegal, Sudan and the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan have confirmed the deaths. Hajj is the annual pilgrimage performed by Muslims to the holy city of Mecca. All Muslims who are financially and physically able must complete the pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime. About 1.8 million people took part in the Hajj this year, Saudi Arabia said.

In the meantime theEgypt has put travel agencies under accusation. “The prime minister ordered the revocation of the licenses of these companies, the referral of their executives to the public prosecutor and the imposition of a fine to benefit the families of pilgrims who died because of them,” the Egyptian cabinet said in a statement. The Egyptian government said the increase in deaths of unregistered Egyptian pilgrims was due to some companies “organizing hajj programs using a personal visit visa, which prevents holders from entering Mecca” through official channels.