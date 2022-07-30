The name of Maria Velasquezbetter known as the ‘Mechanics of Folklore’, gained prominence several years ago, in the midst of the legal process that her friend Abencia Meza was facing for the death of singer Alicia Delgado.

“Three years ago I suffered a strong impression due to the Abencia issue (…) it was like a shock, as if my brain had been electrocuted. And above all economic problems with the banks, I neglected my health to pay and now what I have left is to continue, “said the also artist in 2017, before the cameras of” La banda del Chino “.

However, María Velásquez has also been linked to the world of business and music, which is why, below, we will tell you more about her story and what she does now, after being away from the spotlight.

What happened to the life of María Velásquez, the popular ‘Mecánica del folklore’?

From a very young age, María Velásquez had to work to survive. Along these lines, she recently spoke with the cameras of “The Chinese Band” to talk a little more about her story.

“I had worked in a car company since I was 10 years old, taking care of a girl and I said ‘One day I’m going to do a car job, I have to go to Lima, and that’s how it was'” said the businesswoman.

With a great ability for business, the popular ‘Mechanics of folklore’ knew how to increase its assets based on effort. According to her account in the aforementioned report, the woman has a busy sauna, the same one that is administered by his son and is about 10 years old. “ I saw that my teachers always went to the sauna and they looked very relaxed, and I said, one day I am going to do my sauna” she said visibly excited.

His other passion: singing

In addition to working in her car business, María Velásquez hides her taste for singing behind the cars and tools. “That’s in my blood because my father played the guitar, my aunts played the harp and the other mandolins, that’s where my talent for singing was born. I love to sing, ”she affirmed to the América TV program.

Some of his best-known songs are “Malas Lenguas”, “Amor Prohibido”, “Triste Desengaño” and more, which were widely accepted by the public.

Abencia Meza: what has María Velásquez said about her sentence for the death of Alicia Delgado?

The popular ‘Mecánica del folklore’ was considered on many occasions as a close friend of Abencia Meza. In this sense, she declared on several occasions that she was sure that the “Queen of the Parranditas” had not taken the life of her ex-partner.

“From the heart, for me it did not kill her, no. Abencia loved Alicia too much. There is Pedro Mamanchura, he himself confessed” he previously pointed out in conversation with Andrea Llosa.

It should be noted that Abencia Meza received a 30-year sentence for the murder of Alicia Delgado and She would be released from prison on March 22, 2041. It was in February 2012 that she was considered the intellectual author of the crime by the Fourth Criminal Chamber for Inmates in Prison of the Superior Court of Justice of Lima.

‘Mecánica del folklore’, what are you currently doing?

Today, María Velásquez works full time in her automotive business. “Pierrs Factory” located in Los Olivos and offers mechanic, ironing and painting services in general. As well as chassis straightening, among others.

Away from the media noise, the businesswoman reappeared before the press to demand justice after the murder of her nephew Robin (35), who died on June 10 as a result of a shooting in the Los Olivos district. Along these lines, she recalled the promises made by President Pedro Castillo on crime.