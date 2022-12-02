Ministry recorded a new blockade on the 2nd; UNE said that R$ 1.68 billion had been blocked in the folder

Andifes (National Association of Directors of Federal Institutions of Higher Education) issued a statement this Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) stating that the MEC (Ministry of Education) reversed the budget blockages of universities and federal institutes.

On Twitter, Andifes stated that the entity’s president, Ricardo Marcelo, was informed of the devolution of the budget limits by MEC’s ​​Undersecretary of Budgetary Planning. The blockages were registered on Monday (29.Nov.2022).

According to UNE (National Union of Students), R$ 1.68 billion had been blocked in the portfolio and R$ 224 million would be withdrawn from universities. The student body stated that the budget cut was implemented to comply with the spending cap rule.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education informed who received the notification from the Ministry of Economy regarding the budget blockades carried out. However, the folder did not inform the value of the obstruction.

On the occasion, Andifes said that the payment of services such as electricity and outsourced employees would be compromised by the blockages. 🇧🇷The government seems to ‘pull the rug out’ from its own units with this withdrawal of resources, offending its own norms and making ongoing expense planning unfeasible, whether with members of its internal community, its outsourced workers, suppliers or contractors”the association said in a note.

Minas Gerais federal universities such as Juiz de Fora (UFJF), Viçosa (UFV) and Uberlândia (UFU) spoke of a possible suspension of academic activities.

The UFU informed, in a note, that the blockade in the Budget would affect operational expenses, such as water, electricity and payments of outsourced employees. According to the university, the situation “reached the limit of the unsustainable” with the cut, which blocked R$ 2.7 million. 🇧🇷Only R$ 71 of commitment limit left in the system“, he stated.

After the budget release this Thursday, Andifes said it will follow “attentive” to the risks of new cuts that will maintain a dialogue with the actors necessary for the construction of public policies “necessary for the maintenance and fair financing of public higher education”🇧🇷

The association also stated that federal universities are still waiting for a refund of BRL 438 million, blocked in June 2022.