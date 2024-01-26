Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/26/2024 – 14:31

The federal government announced this Friday, the 26th, that it will pay a bonus of R$200 to low-income students who participate in the National High School Exam (Enem). The portion will be included in the “Pé de Meia” program, which will grant a scholarship to poor students who take the stage. According to the government, up to 2.4 million students are eligible for the benefit.

The government intends to invest up to R$9,200 per beneficiary at the end of three years of secondary education. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called a specific press conference on education to detail the projects implemented by the government in the area.

This Friday, Lula signed the decree that regulates the initiative that will benefit students enrolled in public schools, who are between 14 and 24 years old and whose families are registered in the federal government's Single Registry for Social Programs (CadÚnico). Students who are beneficiaries of Bolsa Família as “single-person families”, that is, when the person is the only one to enjoy the benefit, will not be able to receive the secondary education scholarship.

During the event, the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, detailed how the high school scholarship will be paid. The minister avoided saying when payment of the scholarship will begin, but said that the government's expectation is to be able to start payments by the end of March.

According to him, students who enroll each year in the stage will receive an initial contribution of R$200, totaling R$600 for those who complete secondary education. Afterwards, students who attend the school will receive nine installments of R$200, totaling R$1,800 per year.

At the end of each year, students will receive an additional amount of R$1,000, which can be withdrawn in full only when the student finishes high school. Finally, upon graduating from the stage, those who participate in Enem will receive a bonus of R$200.

To be entitled to the benefit, the student must have enrolled within two months of the start of the academic year. The decree also determines that the student must have a minimum attendance of 80% at school. Payment will be made into an account opened in the student's own name. If the student fails two consecutive times or two years, they will lose the scholarship.

“What we are trying to do is a search, before we lose this young man to organized crime. We are trying to recover for the country and his family. So don’t mention the word expense to me when we talk about creating a university, a technical school, because it is the most extraordinary investment the country can make”, said the president.

In 2024, the Brazilian government will spend R$6.1 billion on the Pé de Meia program. The amount is higher than that allocated to other programs announced by the government, such as the Full Time School program, which intends to invest R$4 billion considering last year and this year.

Minister Camilo Santana minimized the distortion, stating that there are other sources of resources, such as the PAC (Growth Acceleration Program) and Fundeb, to complement the comprehensive education policy.

“Pe de Meia is not going to solve this (the entire high school problem), but we are talking about 480,000 young people from high school who are dropping out of school in one year. Let's say: 'Young man, we want you to stay in school, we want you to have a future'”, said Camilo Santana.

Last week, the Pé de Meia program was sanctioned by the president. The government had sent the text to Congress in the form of a Provisional Measure, but the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, determined that the topic be voted on within the scope of a bill by Congresswoman Tabata Amaral (PSB).

The idea of ​​granting a benefit to retain high school students in the stage was incorporated by Lula during the campaign, when the president signed an agreement to support then-presidential candidate Simone Tebet in the second round of elections.

One of the proposals negotiated by Tebet to support Lula's candidacy was the creation of a scholarship to try to reduce dropouts at the stage. Currently, around 7.5% of young people who complete the stage drop out of the system. President Lula also said that collaboration is needed from municipalities, states and the entire population for the program to work.

“For this program to be successful, there needs to be 200 million inspectors. We're going to have to talk a lot with fathers, mothers, and mayors. Because here's the thing: either we do it or organized crime will do it? Either we give this boy an opportunity, or organized crime will. It’s just a matter of political decision, it’s not an economic decision,” said Lula.

President Lula and the minister were asked about the government's schedule for resolving the impasse related to Refomar do Ensino Médio, but they avoided setting a deadline. When asked what would be non-negotiable for the government in the proposal, they also avoided answering. The Ministry of Education sent a text that provides for 2400 hours of basic general training.

The exception would be for students undertaking professional education, who must have up to 2100 hours of general training. Congress, however, intends to review this number. The argument is that this would make technical education unfeasible and could generate distortions among students. The minister and the president also did not answer whether they would be willing to give up the workload proposed by the MEC if Congress wants to change the text.

Scholarship for indigenous and quilombolas

The Minister of Education also announced that the government will universalize student assistance grants for indigenous people and quilombolas this year. The benefit is granted to vulnerable students who study at federal universities so that they can stay on the course. Camilo Santana did not give details, however, about what the schedule for this expansion will be.

“Are we going to universalize student assistance grants for indigenous people and quilombolas in all universities in 2024,” said the minister.