The ministry will hold a seminar in Brasilia on August 7 and 8, which aims to identify mechanisms

The MEC (Ministry of Education) wants to learn about experiences adopted by universities to verify the suitability of candidates for racial quota policies. To this end, it will hold a seminar in Brasília on August 7 and 8, which, by encouraging dialogue on the subject, aims to identify mechanisms that make “affirmative actions in the form of reserved places” effective.

According to the deputy secretary of Secadi (Secretariat of Continuing Education, Youth and Adult Literacy, Diversity and Inclusion), Cleber Santos Vieira, in addition to learning about the experiences already in practice by federal higher education institutions, the objective is to discuss the possibilities of standardizing the way of operating the heteroidentification commissions.

Vieira explains that the first part of the seminar will be dedicated to the presentation of studies that mapped the dynamics of committees in universities. The expectations of the academic community, made up of undergraduate and teaching provosts, will also be presented.

“This seminar is a way of recognizing and valuing the work carried out by institutions for decades, listening to experiences and discussing the methods already used by different institutions. We will have data [suficientes] for the proposal of guidelines and guiding documents for the work of the heteroidentification panels”he said.

He emphasizes that everything will be done in a way that respects the autonomy of educational institutions that already adopt mechanisms for the effectiveness of the quota policy.

With information from Brazil Agency.