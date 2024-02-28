The list of pre-selected candidates in the 2nd call for the scholarship offer Prouni (University for All Program), which was scheduled to be released on Tuesday (27.Feb.2024), has not yet been published on the Single Portal for Access to Higher Education. The new date was not announced by the MEC (Ministry of Education).

According to the ministry, technical teams from the Undersecretariat of Information and Communication Technology and the Secretariat of Higher Education are working to disseminate the results of the 2nd Prouni call “ASAP”.

This is the 2nd time that the MEC has had technical problems during the announcement of Prouni in less than 1 month. In January, Education also had problems with the dissemination of Sisu (Unified Selection System). The result had gone wrong for the candidates.

A 1st call was released on February 6 and received registrations from 716,759 people. In the 1st stage, 406,428 scholarships are offered, 308,977 full and 97,451 partial in 15,482 courses from 1,028 institutions.

If the candidate is not selected in the 2 calls, they can express interest on the waiting list on March 14th and 15th. It is not yet clear whether, with the delay in publishing the 2nd call, the waiting list schedule will be maintained.

With information from Brazil Agency.