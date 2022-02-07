Scholarships from the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training (MEPF), better known by the acronym MEC, are economic aids issued by said ministerial competence for those students, who, for whatever reason, they cannot face the total or partial payment of a registration for a course, school expenses, material or travel. This benefit is used to dissipate the economic damage of those families who cannot afford the education of their children.

What’s more, There are different amounts from which a student can choose, depending on your educational and academic level and certain economic requirements, including the income level of the family nucleus. Exactly, the Government allocates a 0.3% for these school aids, as reflected in the General State Budgets.

How to know the amount of a MEC scholarship?

Mainly, these benefits can be classified into two types, based on studies, either a scholarship for university education can be covered the total tuition, unlike courses such as ESO or Baccalaureate, whose amount does not exceed 200 euros. Too, depending on the amount, if we consider the income of the family unit or if we need a change of geographical residence because of the formalization of a study in another region, both aspects contemplate a benefit of up to 1,500 euros.

What’s more, there is an amount linked to academic performance, called the Excellence Scholarship, whose value ranges between 50 and 125 euros, based on the grade obtained in the previous course and intended for university and non-university students. Also, there is a fixed amount for insularity intended for residents of the Canary Islands, Balearic Islands, Ceuta and Melilla who have to travel to the peninsula to carry out their studies, ranges from the 442 to 937 euros.

What are the variable amounts of a MEC scholarship?

Once all have been established the fixed amounts of the benefit from the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, the ministerial competence delivers the money left over from what was distributed in the first impositions. In addition, the amount ranges from 60 euros to 1,500 euros, if they are non-university studies, or 2,500, if it is university training.

This variable amount is divided into two batches, a first with 70% of the amount and a second with the remaining 30%. which is delivered in the month of April. Only, It is intended for students who do not exceed threshold 2 of the family income, that is, whose income is not below 13,236 euros and does not exceed 50,333 euros, depending on the members of the family unit. Also, it is taken into account the student’s average grade, the better the grade obtained in the previous course, the higher the amount of the scholarship.