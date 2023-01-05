The MEC (Ministry of Education) revoked an ordinance published by the previous administration, by then Minister Victor Godoy, of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The ordinance brought new rules for opening medical courses in the country. According to the current minister, Camilo Santana, the repeal occurred by the “principle of prudence”.

“I decided to revoke it on the principle of prudence, before it takes effect, so that a careful and safe assessment of its terms can be made”, explained the minister, on Wednesday (4.jan.2023) in his account at twitter.

On December 31, the MEC published the ordinance. The new rules, according to Godoy, valued the relationship between the course and the local SUS (Unified Health System) network.

Godoy regretted the revocation in the twitter. He stated that the measurevalues ​​the Doctors for Brazil program and determines that the opening of private medicine courses that use the public health network make important transfers to the SUS and grant scholarships to needy students was revoked by the new government”.

According to the former minister, the ordinance updated the documents and requirements for authorization, recognition and renewal of medical course recognition and created the Medical Residency Qualification Plan. This plan would qualify existing programs and could create other programs and open vacancies.

Santana justified the revocation due to its publication having occurred “strangely, when the lights went out, on the last day of the year, without even having a conclusive legal opinion from the MEC Legal Consultancy”.

LITERACY

The minister added that he will not maintain a structure in the MEC that is outside the systemic vision desired by the new government for education. The folder’s new administration also extinguished Sealf (Secretary of Literacy).

For Godoy, “Sealf brought proven and scientific gains to literacy”. His successor, on the other hand, understands that this secretariat, as it was presented, was not within the intentions of the new government for literacy policies. “Literacy in Brazil has regressed absurdly in recent years”, he criticized.

With information from Brazil Agency.