According to UNE, blocking the budget amounted to R$ 1.68 billion; even with release, there are still BRL 1.22 billion blocked

The Minister of Education, Victor Godoy, announced this Thursday (8.Dec.2022) the release of BRL 460 million for the portfolio’s expenses. In your profile on twittersaid that the release of the money is the result of an articulation between the MEC (Ministry of Education) with the federal government and the Ministries of Economy and the Civil House.

“Of this amount, R$ 300 million have already been made available for the transfer of resources to MEC entities, highlighting the payment of 100% of the student assistance grant, PET grants, Prouni permanence grant, among others”added Godoy.

In addition, the minister assured that the payment of scholarships from Capes (Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel) is “guaranteed” and which must be carried out by next Tuesday (13.Dec.2022).

Blockages in the MEC

The Ministry of Education had again blocked the budget of federal universities and institutes, hours after having released the amounts🇧🇷 The information was provided by Conif (National Council of Institutions of the Federal Network of Professional, Scientific and Technological Education).

The blocking of funds had been accomplished on November 28th. The MEC did not report the retained amounts. According to UNE (National Union of Students), R$ 1.68 billion was blocked in the folder. From universities, R$ 224 million were withdrawn. With the release announced by the minister this Thursday, there are still R$ 1.22 billion blocked.

On December 1, Andifes (National Association of Directors of Federal Institutions of Higher Education) issued a statement stating that the MEC had gone back on the blockades🇧🇷 Hours later, around 7:30 pm, the withholding of the funds came into effect again.