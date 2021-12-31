The Ministry of Education (MEC) informed today (31) that about 600 thousand vacancies were created in higher education this year. According to the folder, 436.3 thousand went to distance courses and 159.8 thousand to on-site courses, the highest number between 2015 and 2021.

The course that opened the most vacancies was nursing, with 112 authorized. Next are law (108), pedagogy (90), psychology (85) and administration (72).

This year, the MEC also registered good rates of recognition and course renewal, with 925 courses recognized, and 8,200 that had their recognition status renewed.

Course evaluation is carried out by the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), an agency linked to the ministry. Among the criteria used are the infrastructure, faculty and didactic-pedagogical organization of the faculty.

The MEC post records a record for opening vacancies in higher education appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#MEC #records #record #opening #vacancies #higher #education #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO