THE MEC Radiofrom the Brazilian Communications Company (EBC)was one of the winners of the 15th edition of the comKids 2024 Festival. On Friday night (16), the winners of the best projects from Ibero-American countries for children and young people were announced.

THE podcast Ask and Think – Contagion, impotence and care, from the MEC Radiowas one of those chosen by the popular jury.

There were 14 winners in six different categories: App, Game, Digital Book, Digital Play, Podcast and 360º Project. The awards ceremony took place at the Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing (ESPM), in São Paulo, and was broadcast on YouTube.

The finalists were selected by a specialized jury in each category. The jury and the public voted.

The three main fronts of the festival were an audiovisual exhibition, a competition of digital and interactive works, including digital games, e-books, podcasts, 360º projects or apps, made for the web, personal computers (PC and Mac), tablets and cell phones; and professional updating activities, panels and workshops, with the aim of promoting audiovisual, digital and interactive cultural production for children.

Executive producer and specialist in children’s and youth projects, Beth Carmona, highlighted that the edition brought together several professionals interested in discussing the presence and influence of screens in the lives of children and adolescents.

“Our conversations, our round tables, our debates shine a light on media literacy, on the issue of children’s listening, on so many important topics at this time when society is experiencing so much transformation, including the climate crisis. I feel proud to be holding another festival,” she said.

>> See the winners in each category:

Professional Jury

App

1st – Bebe Lume | Brazil | Bebe Lume Audiovisual Productions

2nd – Monicaverso | Brazil | Ø1Digital

3rd – Sing and play | Colombia | Cantoalegre;

Game

1st – Bella Around the World | Brazil | Plot Kids

2nd – Docemática | Brazil | SpaceFrog

3rd – The Rescue of Fárya | Brazil | Viu Cine;

Digital Book

1st – Kai, Kai, the water caregiver | Chile | Entrelíneas Cultural Foundation

2nd – The History of Stories | Brazil | MSP – Mauricio de Sousa Productions

3rd – The empty maceta | Chile | Entrelíneas Cultural Foundation;

Digital Play

1st – Web giants | Uruguay | Giants – La Diaria

2nd – Route i – Cover Games | Brazil | Santillana Education

3rd – What now? A digital tour | Brazil | MultiRio – Municipal Multimedia Company Ltda.;

360º Project

1st- Eureka World | Colombia | Capital Channel

2nd – Icamiabas in the city of Amazonas | Brazil | Illuminations

3rd – Yo quiero saber.. ¿ Y vos? | Argentina | Pakapaka;

Podcast

1st (Tie) – They are beasts! – Nise da Silveira | Brazil | Companhia Delas and La Sueñoteca – The house of my dreams | Argentina | Red Tal

2nd – Calunguinha, the storyteller – Galanga, the golden hair | Brazil | Todo Canto Artistic Productions

3rd- Super Nova Store – Episode 1 | Colombia | Spy Machine;

Diversity Award – Special comKids

Calunguinha, the storyteller – Galanga, the golden hair | Brazil | Todo Canto Artistic Productions;

Popular Jury

App: Yom Kids | Brazil | Yoga with Stories App Development

Game: Docemática | Brazil | SpaceFrog

Digital Book: Kai, Kai, the water caregiver | Chile | Entrelíneas Cultural Foundation

Digital Play: Path i – Cover Games | Brazil | Santillana Education

360º Project: I want to know.. ¿ Y vos? | Argentina | Pakapaka

Podcast: Ask and Think – Contagion, impotence and care | Brazil | Brazilian Communications Company – MEC Radio.