THE MEC Radiofrom the Brazilian Communications Company (EBC)was one of the winners of the 15th edition of the comKids 2024 Festival. On Friday night (16), the winners of the best projects from Ibero-American countries for children and young people were announced.
THE podcast Ask and Think – Contagion, impotence and care, from the MEC Radiowas one of those chosen by the popular jury.
There were 14 winners in six different categories: App, Game, Digital Book, Digital Play, Podcast and 360º Project. The awards ceremony took place at the Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing (ESPM), in São Paulo, and was broadcast on YouTube.
The finalists were selected by a specialized jury in each category. The jury and the public voted.
The three main fronts of the festival were an audiovisual exhibition, a competition of digital and interactive works, including digital games, e-books, podcasts, 360º projects or apps, made for the web, personal computers (PC and Mac), tablets and cell phones; and professional updating activities, panels and workshops, with the aim of promoting audiovisual, digital and interactive cultural production for children.
Executive producer and specialist in children’s and youth projects, Beth Carmona, highlighted that the edition brought together several professionals interested in discussing the presence and influence of screens in the lives of children and adolescents.
“Our conversations, our round tables, our debates shine a light on media literacy, on the issue of children’s listening, on so many important topics at this time when society is experiencing so much transformation, including the climate crisis. I feel proud to be holding another festival,” she said.
>> See the winners in each category:
Professional Jury
App
1st – Bebe Lume | Brazil | Bebe Lume Audiovisual Productions
2nd – Monicaverso | Brazil | Ø1Digital
3rd – Sing and play | Colombia | Cantoalegre;
Game
1st – Bella Around the World | Brazil | Plot Kids
2nd – Docemática | Brazil | SpaceFrog
3rd – The Rescue of Fárya | Brazil | Viu Cine;
Digital Book
1st – Kai, Kai, the water caregiver | Chile | Entrelíneas Cultural Foundation
2nd – The History of Stories | Brazil | MSP – Mauricio de Sousa Productions
3rd – The empty maceta | Chile | Entrelíneas Cultural Foundation;
Digital Play
1st – Web giants | Uruguay | Giants – La Diaria
2nd – Route i – Cover Games | Brazil | Santillana Education
3rd – What now? A digital tour | Brazil | MultiRio – Municipal Multimedia Company Ltda.;
360º Project
1st- Eureka World | Colombia | Capital Channel
2nd – Icamiabas in the city of Amazonas | Brazil | Illuminations
3rd – Yo quiero saber.. ¿ Y vos? | Argentina | Pakapaka;
Podcast
1st (Tie) – They are beasts! – Nise da Silveira | Brazil | Companhia Delas and La Sueñoteca – The house of my dreams | Argentina | Red Tal
2nd – Calunguinha, the storyteller – Galanga, the golden hair | Brazil | Todo Canto Artistic Productions
3rd- Super Nova Store – Episode 1 | Colombia | Spy Machine;
Diversity Award – Special comKids
Calunguinha, the storyteller – Galanga, the golden hair | Brazil | Todo Canto Artistic Productions;
Popular Jury
App: Yom Kids | Brazil | Yoga with Stories App Development
Game: Docemática | Brazil | SpaceFrog
Digital Book: Kai, Kai, the water caregiver | Chile | Entrelíneas Cultural Foundation
Digital Play: Path i – Cover Games | Brazil | Santillana Education
360º Project: I want to know.. ¿ Y vos? | Argentina | Pakapaka
Podcast: Ask and Think – Contagion, impotence and care | Brazil | Brazilian Communications Company – MEC Radio.
