12/26/2023 – 20:37

The Ministry of Education (MEC) published this Tuesday, 26th, an ordinance to adapt new Medicine courses and the expansion of places in existing courses, which have been established by court decision, to the criteria established by the Mais Médicos program.

In October, the MEC launched a notice to open 5,700 new Medicine vacancies in the country in private institutions based on the requirements of the federal program. Now, the ordinance published by the government determines that requests to open courses under judicialization must meet the same criteria, such as number of beds in the city of the course and demand for doctors in the region. With the decision, legal requests that have not passed the initial documentation phase are automatically suspended.

In 2018, a moratorium instituted by the government of former president Michel Temer banned the opening of new medical courses for five years on the grounds that it was necessary to control the quality of medical training, which had seen an exponential increase in the number of courses.

During the moratorium, which was in force until April this year, thousands of educational institutions managed to open courses through court requests. A decision by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Gilmar Mendes, given in August, determined, however, that from then on, the opening of new vacancies should meet the criteria of the Mais Médicos program, but determined that opening requests made Judicial proceedings that had already passed the document analysis phase could continue in progress.

According to the MEC, the department will consider requests that are in regions already selected in the notice for authorization of new courses, published in October and that already meet the social need criteria. The notice determines that the opening of vacancies will be authorized in municipalities where the concentration of doctors per thousand inhabitants is less than 3.73. The number is the average number of doctors in countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the target to be achieved by Brazilian municipalities by 2033.

Among the determinations made is to consider the demand for local doctors, a minimum number of five SUS beds per vacancy to carry out practical classes; existence of urgent and emergency beds in the region; hospital with more than 80 beds that can be certified as suitable for teaching.

The rules also determine that new courses opened following court requests must have at least 40 places and a maximum of 60. In the case of educational institutions that have gone to court to increase the number of places, the limit will be 30% more of the Medicine vacancies already authorized for that institution. The MEC highlights that the courses cannot have more than 240 places per year.

Another criterion for the opening of new vacancies to be authorized is that the course has a grade of 4 in the MEC's ​​Course Concept (CC), which varies from 1 to 5. The evaluation is carried out in person by technicians from the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep).

“The course sponsor must present a Term of Adhesion signed by the local SUS manager, committing to offering the necessary structure for the implementation and operation of the course, in exchange for financial compensation. This should correspond to 10% of the gross annual revenue projected for the course or for the increased places”, explains a statement released by the MEC on Tuesday afternoon.