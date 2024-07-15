With financing offers not filled, the government decides to extend the deadline that ended this Monday (15.Jul)

O MEC (Ministry of Education) postponed until Friday (19.Jul.2024) the deadline for calling students who are on the waiting list for the selection process for remaining vacancies in Fies (Student Financing Fund) for the 1st semester of 2024. Read the full of the notice of change of the notice (PDF – 75 kB) published in Official Diary of the Union.

Initially, the deadline expired on this 2ª fair (15.Jul). Candidates on the waiting list must follow the result of any pre-selection through FiesSeleção, available at MEC Single Access Portal.

The remaining vacancies in the program refer to financing opportunities that were not filled during the regular Fies selection stages.

“They are exclusively intended for students effectively enrolled in the course, shift and location for which they registered”the ministry reported.

“Candidates must be in a ‘studying’ status at the time of registration or must have completed the semester in question with at least 75% of the subjects, if the semester has already ended”he added.

CADUNIC

Candidates with a per capita family income of up to half the minimum wage who are registered with the CadÚnico (Single Registry for Federal Government Social Programs) will have priority in the classification for filling the remaining vacancies. In these cases, it will also be possible to request financing for up to 100% of the educational costs charged by the institutions.

UNDERSTAND

Established by Law No. 10,260 of July 2001, Fies aims to provide financing to students in non-free higher education courses. The courses must be offered by private higher education institutions participating in the program, as well as have a positive evaluation in the Signs (National Higher Education Assessment System), published by Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira).

