The Ministry of Education (MEC), in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE), has more than 6,000 vacancies in the selection process of the Graduate Student Agreement Program (PEC-G). Entries can be made until the 18th of August.

The PEC-G is an instrument of educational cooperation, which offers foreigners aged at least 18 years, with complete secondary education and proficiency in Portuguese, the opportunity to carry out a complete graduation, free of charge, in Brazilian institutions of higher education. It is one of the oldest academic mobility programs in Brazil, in force since 1965, and also one of the most comprehensive internationally.

For this edition, vacancies will be distributed in 342 undergraduate courses, in 102 institutions of higher education in all regions of the country. Students will be selected to start courses in 2024.

Registration is free and must be done at a Brazilian diplomatic or consular representation of one of the countries participating in the program, as listed in theNotice No. 5/2023. In all, there are 69 countries that are part of the program, most of them from Africa (29) and Latin America and the Caribbean (25). Foreigners from some countries in Europe, Asia and Oceania can also apply. The preliminary result of the selection should be announced from the 30th of October.

A selection committee set up by the MEC, made up of civil servants and professors from federal and teaching institutions, will be responsible for analyzing the academic record and other documents required for the candidacy.