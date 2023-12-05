According to the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, the technical group debates the ideal percentage of virtual activities in distance learning degrees

The Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, said this Tuesday (Dec 5, 2023) that he is considering ending the creation of new 100% distance learning undergraduate courses in the country. According to him, a technical group from the ministry is discussing the feasibility of the measure and seeks to define an ideal percentage for in-person and virtual activities. The minister did not give details of which training courses could be affected, nor whether those already existing in the model will be impacted. “We are evaluating it, because it is a technical study. The ministry’s idea is to no longer allow 100% distance learning courses, and then we will define: it will be 50%, 30% [de carga online]?”, said Santana, during an event to present the Pisa 2022 data, prepared by the OECD. Last week, the MEC published an ordinance that vetoed the creation of new distance learning courses in 17 areas.