The Ministry of Education instituted on July 11, with the publication of the ordinance no. 653Ensino Médio Mais. The program aims to ensure technical and financial support for state schools that offer at least one in-person nighttime high school class.

The idea is to encourage the development of pedagogical proposals that help students stay in school during the evening period. According to the ministry, R$16.2 million will be invested in 2024 – amounts that will be transferred by enrollment bracket, via PDDE (Direct Money in Schools Program).

Schools with up to 500 enrollments (band 1) will each receive R$5,294.63. Those with more than 500 enrollments (band 2) will each receive R$7,941.55.

“Financial resources must be used exclusively for operating expenses, such as pedagogical meetings, training sessions, discussion groups with students, technical visits, focus groups and cultural events with the school community”the ministry detailed.

The initiative is expected to support more than 3,000 schools, impacting more than 379,000 students in in-person night-time high school. The support will be focused mainly on units located in areas with lower Socioeconomic Level Indexes of Basic Education Schools.

Accession

Membership is voluntary and can be done through the PDDE (Direct Money in Schools Program). “To participate in the program, education departments and eligible schools (teaching staff and students) must develop pedagogical proposals to improve their retention rates and enable successful school trajectories for all students”informed the MEC.

Proposals must be prepared taking into account actions that ensure students’ right to learning; equity in access and permanence with successful school trajectories; strategies to strengthen the collaboration regime; and the improvement of the curricular and pedagogical organization, considering the profiles, needs and expectations of night-time high school students.

The initiative is aligned with the PNE (National Education Plan) guidelines, especially with the goal of universalizing school attendance for the entire population aged 15 to 17.

The MEC adds that, to implement the policy, two national webinars are planned.

“The first will focus on education departments and schools to develop pedagogical proposals that address the needs identified through listening to students. The second will be reserved for the presentation, discussion and sharing of suggestions developed by schools. Proposals that demonstrate, over the course of 2025, improvements in school retention and the successful trajectory of night-time high school students will be awarded.”.

With information from Brazil Agency.