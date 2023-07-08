Brazil Agencyi

07/07/2023 – 21:54

The Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, said this Friday (7) that the public consultation for the evaluation and restructuring of the National Secondary Education Policy, known as New Secondary Education, received more than 150,000 contributions on the virtual platform. The process was concluded on the night of this Thursday (6).

“Over the course of 120 days, we heard academics, technicians, managers of educational networks, school managers, teachers and students”, highlighted Santana. “The online survey, carried out through a Whatsapp channel, obtained approximately 150,000 responses. More than 100,000 students, around 30,000 teachers, nearly 6,000 school administrators, among others, participated,” he added.

Launched in March of this year, the consultation was carried out through public hearings, workshops, seminars and national surveys with students, teachers and school administrators. AND has been extended at the request of industry organizations.

“I want to thank all the entities that collaborated in the collective construction of this dialogue, forwarding structured proposals and suggestions for the evaluation and restructuring of the National Policy on Secondary Education”, added the Minister of Education.

The current high school policy was approved by law in 2017, during the government of former President Michel Temer, with the aim of making the stage more attractive and preventing students from dropping out of school.

By law, implementation must be done in a staggered way until 2024. In 2022, implementation began in the 1st year of high school, expanding the workload to at least five hours a day. For the new model to be possible, schools must increase the workload to 1,400 hours a year, which is equivalent to seven hours a day, defines the legislation. This should happen gradually.

With the new model, part of the classes will be common to all students in the country, guided by National Common Curriculum Base (BNCC). In the other part of the training, the students themselves will be able to choose an itinerary to deepen their learning. Among the options is to emphasize, for example, the areas of languages, mathematics, natural sciences, human sciences or technical education. The offer of itineraries, however, will depend on the capacity of the teaching networks and schools.

In 2023, the implementation should continue with the 1st and 2nd years and the itineraries should start to be implemented in most schools, but the schedule suspended by the federal government until there is systematization of the public consultation proposals and possible adjustments in the new teaching stage. In 2024, the forecast is that the implementation cycle will be completed, with the three years of High School in operation.

The repeal of the New Secondary School has been a claim of sector entities it's from many experts. Despite this, the federal government did not consider revoking the measure completely, but making adjustments based on the results obtained in the consultation.
























