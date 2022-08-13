





In the extra edition of the Official Gazette of the Union this Friday (12), the new dates for proof of information from the first call for the selection process of the University for All Program (Prouni) were published.

Now, students will have until August 24 to attend, virtually or in person, to the institutions in which they were pre-selected to present all the documentation that proves the information provided at the time of registration. The result of the first call is available on the website of the Single Portal for Access to Higher Education.

With the change, the result of the second call will be available on August 29, starting on the same date the information verification period, which runs until September 8. If not selected in either of the two calls, the candidate can express interest in the waiting list between the 13th and 14th of September and wait for the result to be announced on September 17th. Being pre-selected, it moves on to the information verification phase, from September 19 to 23.

In this edition, the second of the year, 190 thousand scholarships are being offered, between partial and full.







