Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/11/2023 – 21:03

The Ministry of Education (MEC) announced on the night of this Sunday, 12th, the cancellation of one of the questions from the second day of exams of the National High School Exam (Enem). The question had already appeared in the 2010 Enem, in the version applied to people deprived of their liberty and, as it was not new, it was canceled. This Sunday, the Natural Sciences and Mathematics tests were administered. The canceled question dealt with vaccination coverage against H1N1 flu.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, and the president of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research (Inep), Manuel Palacios, at a press conference.

Asked about the repetition of the question and how to strengthen the bank of items that support the tests, Palacios stated that Inep will open a public notice in January to select question preparers and reviewers to expand this bank.

Abstention

At the event, Santana reported that the second day of tests had an abstention rate of 32%, higher than that seen on the first day of tests, the 5th, when 28.1% of candidates did not show up.

In relation to the second day of last year’s exam, the index remained practically stable (32.1% in 2022).

Official answer sheet and results

The official answer sheet for the test, initially scheduled to be released on the 24th, will now be published at 7pm next Tuesday, the 14th.

The exam results will be out on January 16, 2024.

Deadline for retaking the test

Inep also informed that the deadline to request the re-application of the test will be from November 13th to 17th through the Participant Page, on the Inep website. Anyone who was hampered by logistical problems or affected by infectious diseases, as stipulated in the notice, can request to take the tests on the 12th and 13th of December.

The same goes for people who did not attend because they were allocated a distance greater than 30 kilometers from the residence indicated in the registration.

Eliminated candidates

Santana also reported that 2,217 candidates were eliminated this Sunday for reasons such as carrying electronic equipment, being absent before the permitted time (3:30 p.m.), using printed materials and not following instructions from inspectors.

The number is much lower than the 4,293 candidates eliminated on the first day of tests.

Incidents

The minister also said that 859 logistical problems were recorded, such as medical emergencies and temporary electricity interruptions – none of major repercussions, according to Santana.

He reported that the single most notable incident was the identification, by the federal government, of the circulation of the question booklet on the internet at around 5 pm, one hour before candidates are allowed to leave the test site with the booklet.

He stated that the Federal Police will investigate what happened, but that there is no harm to the participants because the test was not leaked before the exam started.

Earlier, Inep reported that the security operation to apply Enem 2023 had already identified eight people who published images of the question books during the tests on the first Sunday, on the 5th.

The photographs were detected through monitoring by the Ministry of Education (MEC) and the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), which promptly called the Federal Police to investigate the irregularities. “After investigations, there is no information about the content of the test being posted before the time stipulated for the start of the application”, highlighted Inep, in a note.

According to the institute, the Federal Police (PF) identified and took statements from the people who committed the irregularities in the cities of Caruaru (PE), Natal (RN), Cornélio Procópio (PR) and Brasília (DF). “In addition, investigations are still being carried out in Rio Grande do Sul and Ceará. The operation also seized materials suspected of being used to commit exam fraud in Maceió (AL) and Vitória da Conquista (BA). The companies responsible for managing social media were made official to preserve images of the evidence and assist with tracking posts,” he declared.