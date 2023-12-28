Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/28/2023 – 7:20

On Tuesday, the 26th, the Ministry of Education (MEC) authorized an increase in the number of Law and Medicine places offered by Prouni, a federal program that provides scholarships at private colleges.

The measure meets a demand from private universities. Since the change in the program's rules, in 2022, they were obliged to deduct the vacancies offered in Prouni from the general number of vacancies at the institution. As a result, institutions had fewer vacancies to make available on the market.

The universities' argument was that the rule could discourage private institutions from offering places through Prouni, since in competitive courses such as Law and Medicine there would be fewer places to offer.

The expansion of places in these courses had already been allowed for the first time in June. In the last edition, 276 thousand scholarship places were offered, which are competed for based on the score in the National High School Exam (Enem). Now, authorization has been granted again for the next round of the program, which takes place in early 2024.

The MEC's ​​authorization allows the resumption of what was done before the changes implemented in 2022. In June, when the first authorization was granted, the Brazilian Association of Higher Education Supporters (Abmes) celebrated: “This important decision represents a significant advance for Prouni, allowing higher education institutions to accommodate scholarship students, guaranteeing their inclusion in expanded vacancies. It is important to emphasize that the places occupied by scholarship holders will not be discounted from those authorized”, said, in a statement, the entity that represents private colleges.

New Medicine courses

Also on Tuesday, the MEC published an ordinance to adapt new Medicine courses and the expansion of places in existing courses, which have been established by court decision, to the criteria established by the Mais Médicos program. In October, the MEC launched a notice to open 5,700 new Medicine vacancies in the country in private institutions based on the requirements of the federal program.

Now, the government ordinance determines that requests to open courses under judicialization must meet the same criteria, such as number of beds in the city of the course and demand for doctors in the region. As a result, legal requests that have not passed the initial documentation phase are automatically suspended. According to the MEC, the department will consider requests that are in regions already selected in the notice for authorization of new courses, published in October and that already meet the social need criteria. The notice determines that the opening of vacancies will be authorized in municipalities where the concentration of doctors per thousand inhabitants is less than 3.73. The number is the average number of doctors in countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the target to be achieved by Brazilian municipalities by 2033. (WITH PAULA FERREIRA)

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.