The MEC (Ministry of Education) reported on Friday (Dec.16, 2022) that the release of almost BRL 2 billion in financial resources for discretionary expenses of universities and federal teaching institutes was authorized by the federal government. The value, according to the ministry, recomposes the Budget that had been blocked at the end of November.

At the time, entities such as the Andifes (National Association of Directors of Federal Educational Institutions) calculated a cut of BRL 1.68 billion in the budget of educational institutions.

🇧🇷The budget changes, available in Ordinance No. 10,680, published in an extra edition of the Official Journal of the Union (DOU), on Thursday (15), allow the MEC to comply with all the financial commitments foreseen until the end of 2022, such as the payment of scholarships, grants and operating conditions for universities”, detailed the folder. Here’s the full of the Ordinance (7 MB)

Also according to the MEC, resources were authorized for Capes (Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel), Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira), FNDE (National Fund for the Development of Education) and EBSERH (Brazilian Company of Hospital Services).

The deadline for commitment of budget appropriations has been extended until December 31, 2022.

At UnB (University of Brasília), the dean Márcia Abrahão confirmed, in an official note, that financial resources in the amount of R$ 8.5 million were reimbursed. With this amount, the institution said it will pay all bills for the month of November that were overdue, such as aid for students and researchers, cleaning companies, security, maintenance, drivers, university restaurant, water, electricity and other expenses.

The official pointed out, however, that the payment of expenses in December will depend on the release of new resources by the federal government.

Another R$ 17 million that were blocked from UnB’s budget were also released for the university to undertake discretionary expenditures, such as the acquisition of equipment and execution of contracts.

With information from Brazil Agency🇧🇷