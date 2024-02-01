Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/02/2024 – 19:53

The Ministry of Education (MEC) announced, this Thursday (31), the adjustment in the national minimum salary for basic education teachers. Published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette of the Union, the ordinance establishes an increase of 3.62%, raising the minimum value to R$4,580.57 in 2024. In 2023, the amount applied was R$4,420.55.

Intended for professionals who work in the public network with a workload of at least 40 hours per week, the adjustment is part of the mandatory annual update established by law since 2008.

The implementation of the adjustment involves a decentralized process, since salaries are effectively paid by city halls and state governments. After the MEC publishes the increase, it is up to each State and municipality to formalize the new value through its own regulations.

In recent years, some municipalities have resisted adjustment percentages, even ignoring federal guidelines. In 2023, the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) advised municipal managers not to accept the increase announced by the federal government.

Salaries in basic education are financed by resources from the Fund for Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and Valorization of Education Professionals (Fundeb), transferred by the Union, and by the collection of local taxes.

In the salary context, the minimum value represents the minimum value established for a given professional category. In the case of the national minimum salary for basic education teachers, announced by the MEC, the lowest amount that a professional in the field can receive is determined, guaranteeing a minimum standard of remuneration.