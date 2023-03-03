Concession of the benefit will consider the municipal human development index, prioritizing poorer locations

The Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, announced on Thursday (2.Mar.2023) the distribution of 5,300 new Capes (Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel) scholarships to graduate students. According to the government, the number of scholarship students in the modality will reach 89,600.

Santana said in post on twitter that, of the 6,000 master’s and doctoral courses (stricto sensu) registered in the country, 3,258 will receive the incentive. The measure will be made official in the next few days, in an ordinance in the Official Diary of the Union.

Also according to the minister, the increase in the number of benefits is “result of the new calculations of the concession model”, updated in 2023.

Now, in addition to the score in the Capes evaluation and the classification of the course as a master’s or doctorate, the IDHM (Municipal Human Development Index) will be considered. The MEC (Ministry of Education) wants to prioritize the granting of scholarships to students from the poorest municipalities.

READJUSTMENT OF THE SCHOLARSHIP VALUE

On February 26, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) announced an increase in the value of scholarships paid to undergraduate, graduate and high school students. Values ​​have been frozen since 2013.

Scholarships from CNPq (National Council for Scientific and Technological Development), linked to the Ministry of Science and Technology, Capes and the Bolsa Permanência program, linked to the Ministry of Education, were readjusted.

Read the readjusted values:

scientific research (high school) – from BRL 100 to BRL 300;

(high school) – from BRL 100 to BRL 300; scientific research (higher education) – from BRL 400 to BRL 700;

(higher education) – from BRL 400 to BRL 700; master’s degree – from BRL 1,500 to BRL 2,100;

– from BRL 1,500 to BRL 2,100; doctorate degree – from BRL 2,200 to BRL 3,100;

– from BRL 2,200 to BRL 3,100; post doctoral – from BRL 4,100 to 5,200.

In addition to research grants, training grants will also be increased:

training of basic education teachers – increase from 40% to 75% in transfers, which ranged from R$400 to R$1,500;

– increase from 40% to 75% in transfers, which ranged from R$400 to R$1,500; Permanence Scholarship – 55% to 75% increase in amounts, which ranged from R$400 to R$900.

The new values ​​will cost the Executive BRL 2.38 billion, according to figures released by the federal government itself.