Agreement with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations aims to reinforce school feeding policies

The Ministry of Education announced the new cycle of international cooperation between Brazil – through the FNDE (National Education Development Fund) and the Brazilian Cooperation Agency – and the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations) for the period 2024-2027.

The ceremony was held on Tuesday (14.Nov.2023), at the MEC Auditorium, in Brasília. On the occasion, the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, received the title of ambassador for Brazilian School Food by Minister Camilo Santana (Education).

The event marks not only the closure of the current project “Consolidation of school feeding programs in Latin America and the Caribbean”, carried out by Brazil with FAO, but also the launch of the new project that will be developed by the Brazil-FAO International Cooperation for the Cycle 2024-2027, with an emphasis on the actions of Raes (Sustainable School Food Network).

According to Minister Camilo Santana, the new cooperation agreement will emphasize the strengthening of Raes as a strategy to unite countries in favor of the issue of school feeding.

“This Network is a space for countries to dialogue through collective construction and sharing of challenges and good practices implemented in the region. We will work to develop national school feeding policies, together with the governments of each country in the region, so that everyone can consolidate their policies”he stated.

The minister also reinforced that he will focus on strengthening school feeding and environmental agencies, especially in relation to issues focused on water and climate change, as well as on the topic of healthy schools and conflicts of interest.

The president of FNDE, Fernanda Pacobahyba, highlighted the importance of partnerships for strengthening school feeding policies, not only in Brazil, but around the world.

“The Pnae is great and, in addition to being a national policy, it has international recognition and a history of important partnerships with countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and Asia. These partnerships have provided support to countries in creating, implementing and strengthening their own school feeding policies. I want to highlight, here, our Sustainable School Food Network, a regional network that shows how international cooperation is already a reality”declared Fernanda.

In the same vein, Janja stated that school feeding needs to be treated as a State policy.

“Brazil-FAO cooperation is essential for Brazil to show the world its National School Feeding Program, which is universal, and expand exchanges with other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. As an ambassador for Brazilian School Food, I will work to internationalize our experience of promoting the human right to food and education for all.”

Ambassador Luísa Lopes, director of the Brazilian Cooperation Agency, of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, informed that Itamaraty, despite being well known for all its political and multilateral work, also has cooperation among its responsibilities, aiming to build bridges with other countries.

“It has been a privilege to have this special sector on our work agenda. Itamaraty also cares about hunger, children and school meals. We are partners in this joint journey, and it is a privilege for us to be here in this group”said the diplomat.

For Rafael Zavala, FAO representative, a true school feeding policy goes far beyond the distribution of school meals.

“This triangular South-South Cooperation Program for school feeding changes lives and changes the futures of many children, from approximately 22 countries. We have to redouble our efforts to achieve sustainable development objective n.2, of eradicating hunger, and it will not be possible to do this without school feeding and without a joint effort from civil society, the government and international cooperation”said the representative of the UN agency.

With information from Ministry of Education.