The measure aims to serve ProUni students; Brazilian Association of Higher Education Supporters celebrated decision

O Ministry of Education authorized on Tuesday (Dec 26, 2023) the expansion of places in medicine and law courses in private higher education institutions for the year 2024. The measure aims to exclusively serve scholarships from the ProUni (University for All Program).

The ordinance was issued by Beings (Secretariat for Regulation and Supervision of Higher Education). According to a note from the MEC, the standard “aims to avoid possible harm to the selection processes of some higher education institutions” who joined ProUni. Read the complete (PDF – 123 kB).

This is the second time that Seres has authorized the expansion of places in medicine and law courses with the aim of accommodating ProUni scholarship holders. The 1st was in June. The measure, in practice, means that private universities do not need to deduct the places allocated to the program's scholarship holders from the general calculation of places offered by the institution.

Since 2022, by presidential decree, the expansion of places in these 2 specific courses, in order to accommodate ProUni scholarship holders, has come to depend on express authorization from Seres.

This requirement generated uncertainty in the educational market, which began to live with the possibility of having to reduce the number of places offered to the general public in order to accommodate the program's scholarship holders. According to entities representing the sector, this would be serving as a disincentive for institutions to join ProUni.

The measure was defended by entities such as Abmes (Brazilian Association of Higher Education Supporters), which celebrated the publication of the ordinance.

“The ProUni process, already underway, worried the institutions, which did not know whether or not they could receive students according to the rule that has always been adopted. Victory for the entire sector and especially for all the students who depend on these scholarships”said Bruno Coimbra, legal director at Abmes.

According to the MEC, the ordinance was issued also considering the greater volume of ProUni scholarships required from charitable social assistance entities operating in higher education since the complementary law. 187 of 2021.

ProUni

ProUni is a federal government scholarship program to enable low-income students to enroll in private colleges. The scholarship can be full or partial (50%).

To access the full scholarship, the student must demonstrate gross monthly family income of up to 1.5 minimum wages per person. For the partial scholarship, the gross monthly family income must be up to 3 minimum wages per person. Since May 1st, the minimum wage in Brazil has been R$1,320. It will be adjusted to R$1,412 in 2024.

To enroll in the program, the candidate must have participated in at least one of the last two editions of the program. And either (National High School Examination) and have obtained a score equal to or greater than 450 points in the grade average.

Furthermore, it is necessary that you have not reset your essay grade and that you have not participated in the Enem as a trainee – when the student takes the test before completing high school, just to self-evaluate.

With information from Brazil Agency.