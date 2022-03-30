One of the most useful, but often underestimated tools in the kitchen is the thermometer; as the name suggests, it is an accessory that allows you to quickly measure the temperature of a cut of meat, but also fish and more, and keep cooking under control.

Kitchen thermometers are widespread and also used by great chefs, which is why over the years we have witnessed an evolution that starting from digital equipment, first wired and then battery-powered, has led us today to have real smart devices that interface with our smartphones.

In this category one of the most important companies on the market is English Apption Labsa company founded by lovers of barbecue which is aimed precisely at enthusiasts, and it is specialized in the production of smart thermometers.

At the moment they have in their catalog 3 different types of Meaterthis is the name of the product (with an obvious play on words) and it is precisely about one of these that I will talk to you today, that is Meater Plus.

Having made the appropriate premises, let’s go directly to discover the product.

Packaging and content

As you can also see from the unboxing video, Meater Plus packaging is essential however captivating: inside a box and a counter box that briefly illustrates what we have in our hands, we find a practical parallelepiped in bamboo which gives that touch of elegance and ecology that you never mind and a very short instruction manual, which in any case does not present Italian.

The latter box is actually fundamental, more than it appears at first glance, since it acts both as a charging base for the thermometer located inside it and as a Bluetooth bridge with the smartphone. To power everything, a simple stylus battery is enough, which we find already installed, so later 3-4 hours of charging our thermometer is ready to use.

If behind the base we find the battery housing, along with two practical ones magnets that allow us to fix it to any ovens or grills, on the front we obviously find the thermometer a button and a led.

We need the button to activate the LED which, through a system of flashes and colors, gives us initial information on the operation of the thermometer: the red light indicates that the thermometer is discharged, the green one that it is perfectly operational and the flashing confirms the communication with the app installed on our device.

From a strictly physical point of view, the thermometer it does not differ much from other products on the market: it looks like a pointed metal body to be inserted inside the dish we are going to cook.

An in-depth look instead reveals a substantial difference, recognizable by the black color of one of the two ends which indicates the presence of a ceramic section designed to measure the ambient temperature outside the food.

So at the same time we will be able to measure both the degrees of the meat being cooked and the temperature of the oven or grill in which we are cooking the dish.

In daily use it is necessary to have a little foresight avoiding, although not explicitly forbidden, to keep the thermometer in contact with the open flame and keep it within certain temperature ranges which are 100 ° for the metal part and 275 ° for the ceramic part.

However, it must be said that it is really difficult to deal with higher gradations for which we will be able to use Meater Plus without too many problems.

Another peculiarity of Meater Plus compared to the standard model, as the companion app immediately reminds us, it is the extended range up to a maximum of 50 meters. So, while keeping the base in the immediate vicinity of the cooking pointwe can safely move away without losing the signal with the thermometer. Even if it does happen, it will be enough to move closer to restore the connection.

The Meater application

The strong point of Meater Plus consists in being “smart” and therefore connected to our devices: to do this we need the app Meater easily downloadable in a few moments from Play Store And App Store.

Once activated, one wizard he will follow us step by step in the steps of pairing and activating the thermometer, a very simple activity.

Once the app is operational we will find ourselves in front of a very intuitive interface whose the focus is obviously the section dedicated to cooking: by going to “set cooking” in fact, we will be able to select the type of dish to cook from white meats, red meats, fish and more with the relative cuts.

As for the meat we have beef, pork, poultry and lambwhile the fish it is all grouped under one category. Interesting the category “other” represented by a dinosaur which includes less common meats but which could still interest us, such as kangaroolo ostrich and so on.

Selected the first category and then the cut to be treated (for example for beef we have steaks, roasts and more in detail up to Florentine or sirloin) a screen will open in which the app suggests cooking times depending on how we want it, that is rare, cooked or well done.

Obviously we will also be able to set our timers freely, based on any previous experiences or how we are used to cooking; this means that, hypothetically, we could also use Meater Plus for other preparations such as a dessert.

The app, connected to the cloud, it will also keep track of all our cooking, creating an interesting historical to consult when needed while in real time we have the opportunity to examine a graphic which informs us about the cooking process minute by minute with the possibility of checking the temperatures recorded in a given instant.

Naturally, they cannot lack acoustic warnings, 6 in total, to be set in case of reaching predetermined thresholds such as temperature or elapsed time.

The video section is very interesting which, albeit in English, allows us to consult some video tutorials that explain how to cook some cuts of meat and fish with the help of Meater Plusin this case the lack of language is not a big problem.

Finally complete the whole one help and support section, also in English. Not a big problem because, as mentioned, the use of Meater Plus is extremely intuitive and the fundamental part of the app that I would call a cooking center is in Italian.

The product is for sale at 119.00 euros on Amazon.