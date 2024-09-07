Spain, year 2724. Little remains of the civilization we knew. TikTok globalism has conquered everything: the customs of our people have been lost and cultural traits are identical wherever you go. During an excavation in the South, archaeologists find, protected by an air bubble, a strange table with a tablecloth, a brazier and a pot. Everything is intact thanks to the micro atmosphere that has been created and the 0% humidity that our environment has reached.

Scientists study the contents of the pot, but they can’t identify it with anything. A group of historians takes over the investigation and they end up finding information: it’s meatballs in almond sauce. There’s a certain warmth in the dish that only a grandmother could provide: everyone is smiling, and the world seems a little better.

Fortunately, traditional recipes have not disappeared yet. In fact, more and more young people are starting out in catering, reviving the customs they learned as children from their families. One of the things I remember fondly today is a dish of meatballs with almond and saffron sauce. Following the recipe that my own grandmother told me, we need minced pork, some almonds, some garlic, a little stale bread, saffron and lemon. You have to let it cook for a while to get it to thicken properly. Without much further ado, let’s get to the recipe, which is not difficult at all.

Time : 90 minutes Difficulty : Have a good heart so that it doesn’t ruin the dish. Ingredients For 2 people For the meatballs 250 g minced pork

1 whole egg

1 clove of garlic

2 tablespoons of breadcrumbs

The chopped leaves of 3 sprigs of parsley

Ground black pepper to taste

Salt to taste

125 ml of milk

A pinch of saffron For the sauce 35 g of almonds

2 cloves of garlic

1/2 onion

3 slices of toast

125 ml white wine

2 bay leaves

A pinch of saffron

Lemon juice to taste

Ground black pepper to taste

Salt to taste Instructions 1. Mix all the meatball ingredients: pork, egg, crushed and chopped garlic, breadcrumbs, parsley, black pepper and salt. 2. Quickly infuse 125 millilitres of hot (but not boiling) milk with a pinch of saffron and add to the meatball mixture. Stir in the same direction for three minutes and refrigerate, covered, for at least one hour. 3. In a frying pan, toast the almonds and bread. Transfer to a mortar with the crushed and chopped garlic cloves and mash everything (you can also use a food processor). 4. Shape the meat mixture into meatballs. 5. Heat the pot with a dash of olive oil and brown the meatballs on all sides. Remove them to a plate. 6. Add another splash of olive oil and cook the mixture of almonds, bread and garlic. Add the chopped onion and bay leaf and cook for three minutes over a low-medium heat. 7. Add the white wine, cook for one minute and add the meatballs again. 8. Add 250 milliliters of water, saffron and salt and pepper to taste. Cook for 10-15 minutes or until thickened. With the heat off, add a splash of lemon. Serve hot.

