Meatball Family, 10 years of success. Abatantuono: “Meatballs are transversal”

Ten years of Meatball… “Continue like this, we have a good group that works, many guys who have been with us for a long time and we hope to continue on this path and move forward. We like it”, explains Diego Abatantuono to Affaritaliani.it speaking on the birthday of Meatball Family (“The meatball family”), a restaurant chain born in 2013 from the passion for cooking of the actor and Oscar winner (with Mediteranneo).

A success signed by Abatanuono, with the experience of Nadir Malagò at his side, CEO of the group. Without forgetting that over the years the corporate structure has strengthened with the entry of Stefano Moccagattaowner of the Villa Sparina winery, bringing a great contribution to the growth of the brand's reputation.

Today Meatball Family has 5 locations between Milan and Rome. But he is already looking to the future. Do you have any initiatives ready? “I won't go into the details, we have other venues opening. But now we're celebrating ten years of Meatball”, underlines Diego Abatantuono to Affari.

How did your passion for meatballs come about? “At the table, with my grandmother and my mother. Meatballs are transversal to life. Then one day, talking with some friends we started to follow this path”

Diego Abatantuono's favorite meatball? “The last one we'll do. The next one. As they say for cinema and books”, jokes the actor. “There are many…”.

But if I ask you the one that immediately comes to mind in your memories as a child…. “I have grandparents from Puglia and Lombardy. There are so many, the meatballs overlap”

