Meat | The origin of the meat in Helsinki’s restaurants is often obscure

In the control project implemented last year, it was revealed that there is room for improvement in the information provided about the origin of the meat served in restaurants.

Town’s environmental services implemented a monitoring project in 2022, which examined, among other things, the traceability of meat used by restaurants, informs the city of Helsinki.

63 restaurants were included in the review.

The inspections showed that only 55 percent of the restaurants were correct in declaring the country of origin of the meats. 24 percent of the restaurants had minor deficiencies.

As a result of the inspection, the restaurants lost their operations, and in the re-inspection, 89 percent of the restaurants received a rating that says everything is fine or that there are only minor deficiencies in the declaration of the country of origin.

The traceability of the meat was fine in 74 percent of the inspected restaurants.

Inspections in connection with the meat, samples were also taken, which were examined for various salmonella and Ehec bacteria. A total of 120 samples were taken.

A total of 44 Finnish meat samples were examined, and no salmonella was found. Salmonella was found in a Polish frozen broiler.

Ehec bacteria were not found in any of the samples.