Plant-based products are on the rise. You can’t imagine whether it exists: vegan ‘fish fingers’, chickpea kebab or oyster mushroom sausage. The proliferation of animal-free, but fat and carbohydrate-rich products is a cause of concern for international nutrition scientists and health organizations.

For example, the British Dietetic Association warns in the science magazine New Scientist for what the organization calls the “vegan health trap.” ‘Consumers assume that these products are also a healthier alternative to meat or fish, but they are often disappointed. Vegans who regularly put highly processed meat substitutes on the menu run a higher risk of developing overweight or obesity than omnivores with a balanced diet.’ The opinion of the Dutch Consumers’ Association about vegan smoked sausages, for example, is clear: they are usually very salty and fatty. See also Omicron variant, "third dose AstraZeneca raises antibodies"

Does a meat substitute really replace meat?

“Of course, a vegan lifestyle can be healthy,” says Flemish dietician Sanne Mouha. “Proteins are an extra point of attention, because you often have to eat more from vegetable protein sources to absorb the same amount of nutrients. An example: 100 grams of lean meat contains 20 grams of protein; a legume like chickpeas contains about 8 grams of protein per 100 grams.”



Proteins provide building materials for our muscles and cells and ensure that we feel full after a meal. In this way they reduce the risk of binge eating or ‘snack urge’.

“Proteins are therefore an important point of attention when drawing up your vegan menu. Preferably choose full-fledged protein sources such as tofu, seitan or tempeh as often as possible. Legumes are also a good choice, even if they are quite high in calories. On the other hand, the more those ingredients are processed, the more vitamins and fiber are lost. Unfortunately, you regularly have that effect with meat substitutes,” says Mouha. “The term ‘meat substitute’ is often wrong. A considerable number of the vegetable burgers and co contain a lot of carbohydrates and fats, but little protein. They are therefore more potato or pasta substitutes than a worthy alternative to meat or fish.”

Read labels

“Choosing smartly within this category mainly comes down to reading labels,” the dietician tips. “A healthy veggie burger contains less than 150 calories per serving and at least 7 grams of protein. It is preferable to choose specimens that contain more than 10 grams of protein. Also pay attention to the salt content: less than 1 gram is ideal. Don’t your favorite vegan nuggets or wheat ribs meet those requirements? Then put them on the menu at most once a week and enjoy them to the fullest. And don’t forget: the secret to healthy eating lies mainly in variety.”

What do you put on the sandwich as a vegan?

“Vegan toppings are a better choice than ‘normal’ charcuterie. It contains healthy vegetable fats, while processed meats are high in unhealthy saturated fats and salt. But be creative here too: with a vegetable Greek yogurt alternative and some herbs, you can quickly whip up a protein-rich herb cheese, for example.” Vegan spreads can be healthier than ‘regular’ charcuterie. © Shutterstock / MariaKovaleva



